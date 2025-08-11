West Virginia's Neutral Court Game vs. Ohio State is Officially on the Schedule
It was reported earlier this summer, but Monday afternoon, it became official — West Virginia and Ohio State will meet in the Cleveland Hoops Showdown at Rocket Arena on December 13th, home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.
This will mark the 19th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the last also coming in Cleveland two years ago, where the Buckeyes edged out a narrow 78-75 win. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 10-8, but the Mountaineers have won eight of the past ten matchups.
The two head coaches provided a quote in the press release in regards to this year's contest.
Ohio State Head Coach Jake Diebler
“Cleveland is a great city full of Buckeye passion and rich basketball tradition. I’m excited for our program to participate in the game against West Virginia. We look forward to the stage and atmosphere this game provides and want to continue to reach our fans across our great state and beyond.”
West Virginia Head Coach Ross Hodge
“This is another exciting early season matchup that we are looking forward to playing against a really solid team from the Big Ten Conference. This will be the third time that WVU and Ohio State have played in Cleveland since 2019, and I know it’s a border game that our fans enjoy. It also gives our team the opportunity to play in an NBA arena with the likelihood of playing on national television in December.”
West Virginia-Ohio State series history
2023: Ohio State 78, West Virginia 75
2019: West Virginia 67, Ohio State 59
2010: West Virginia 71, Ohio State 65
2008: West Virginia 76, Ohio State 48
1995: Ohio State 77, West Virginia 68
1994: West Virginia 79, Ohio State 69
1993: West Virginia 87, Ohio State 82
1992: West Virginia 78, Ohio State 69
1982: West Virginia 69, Ohio State 67
1981: West Virginia 73, Ohio State 68
1980: Ohio State 70, West Virginia 67
1979: Ohio State 72, West Virginia 55
1978: Ohio State 69, West Virginia 64
1977: Ohio State 89, West Virginia 80
1971: Ohio State 83, West Virginia 74
1970: Ohio State 84, West Virginia 70
1962: Ohio State 76, West Virginia 69
1940: Ohio State 58, West Virginia 44
