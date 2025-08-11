Mountaineers Now

West Virginia's Neutral Court Game vs. Ohio State is Officially on the Schedule

The Mountaineers and Buckeyes will meet in Cleveland this December.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 30, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Quinn Slazinski (11) drives to the basket against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Dale Bonner (4) and forward Jamison Battle (10) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Quinn Slazinski (11) drives to the basket against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Dale Bonner (4) and forward Jamison Battle (10) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was reported earlier this summer, but Monday afternoon, it became official — West Virginia and Ohio State will meet in the Cleveland Hoops Showdown at Rocket Arena on December 13th, home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

This will mark the 19th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the last also coming in Cleveland two years ago, where the Buckeyes edged out a narrow 78-75 win. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 10-8, but the Mountaineers have won eight of the past ten matchups.

The two head coaches provided a quote in the press release in regards to this year's contest.

Ohio State Head Coach Jake Diebler

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State basketball head coach Jake Diebler speaks to media prior to an offseason practice at the Schottenstein Center on June 18, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Cleveland is a great city full of Buckeye passion and rich basketball tradition. I’m excited for our program to participate in the game against West Virginia. We look forward to the stage and atmosphere this game provides and want to continue to reach our fans across our great state and beyond.”

West Virginia Head Coach Ross Hodge

Ross Hodge
WVU Athletics Communication

“This is another exciting early season matchup that we are looking forward to playing against a really solid team from the Big Ten Conference. This will be the third time that WVU and Ohio State have played in Cleveland since 2019, and I know it’s a border game that our fans enjoy. It also gives our team the opportunity to play in an NBA arena with the likelihood of playing on national television in December.”

West Virginia-Ohio State series history

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Noah Farrakhan (1) drives to the basket against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

2023: Ohio State 78, West Virginia 75

2019: West Virginia 67, Ohio State 59

2010: West Virginia 71, Ohio State 65

2008: West Virginia 76, Ohio State 48

1995: Ohio State 77, West Virginia 68

1994: West Virginia 79, Ohio State 69

1993: West Virginia 87, Ohio State 82

1992: West Virginia 78, Ohio State 69

1982: West Virginia 69, Ohio State 67

1981: West Virginia 73, Ohio State 68

1980: Ohio State 70, West Virginia 67

1979: Ohio State 72, West Virginia 55

1978: Ohio State 69, West Virginia 64

1977: Ohio State 89, West Virginia 80

1971: Ohio State 83, West Virginia 74

1970: Ohio State 84, West Virginia 70

1962: Ohio State 76, West Virginia 69

1940: Ohio State 58, West Virginia 44

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Quick Hits: Transfers Making the Jump, QBs Spinning it Well, Film Evaluation + More

Pat McAfee Reacts to Viral Rich Rodriguez Clip from Intense WVU Football Practice

MAILBAG: True Freshmen Impact, Defining Point of the Season, Hot Leads + More

Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Praises Garrett Greene, Comments on Transition to WR

Four Former WVU Stars Put On a Show In NFL Preseason Game

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Basketball