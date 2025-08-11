Pat McAfee Reacts to Viral Rich Rodriguez Clip from Intense WVU Football Practice
Practices in Morgantown are a bit different these days. No more laissez-faire approach where accountability is lacking. Now with Rich Rodriguez at the helm, accountability and doing things the right way are at the forefront.
Last week, Rodriguez was caught screaming in frustration at someone during a practice. It's hard to tell if he was upset with a player, coach, or whoever, but former WVU punter/kicker Pat McAfee chimed in with what he believes happened in the viral video on X that is rapidly approaching one million views.
"To me.. this looks like Coach Rod thinks ol stripes needs to Spot The Ball a little bit more efficiently and or accurately. Could be wrong… but I know he definitely doesn’t want to hear an excuse about it either. DON’T PISS DOWN MY BACK AND TELL ME IT’S RAINING." #HardEdge #AccountabilityForEVERYTHING
Again, it's unclear what Rodriguez was unhappy with and who he angled his frustration toward, but it goes to show he practices what he preaches — having a hard edge mentality.
He cares about every single rep, play, film session, meal, etc. It's all about the small details. That's where games are won and lost, which is why he and other successful coaches are so critical of the finer things.
The messaging has been clearly articulated throughout the building, as evidenced by quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who explained the hard edge mentality and why it's an important thing to have.
“Hard edge is a lifestyle. Everyone talks about having a culture, and you can have all these good buzz words that sound really well, but it’s an entirely different thing to live it," Marchiol said. "And this team, I think, really embodies hard edge. Hard edge is not something that you do one day and don’t do another day. It’s something that you live by. And like Coach Rod says, once you learn it, you never want to go back to your old lifestyle.”
Rodriguez just finished up talking with the media moments ago, so stay tuned for today's quotes from the head ball coach.
