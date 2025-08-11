MAILBAG: True Freshmen Impact, Defining Point of the Season, Hot Leads + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @CkNiTisLeGiT:
Q: Do you think there is a legitimate chance for Gameday week 3? Pending WVU & Pitt both win the first 2 weeks. There has been a lot of talk that it’s likely to happen.
A: Oh yes, absolutely! This might be a bold take, but I don't even think Pitt has to be 2-0 for it to happen. Everyone's so focused on how they both have to be 2-0 heading into this game. They (ESPN) couldn't care less about what they're doing. This is about Rich Rodriguez and his return to WVU. That's the storyline. If WVU is 2-0, lock it in.
From @DoubleDinWV:
Q: If HCRR doesn’t handout any redshirts, which freshmen make an impact on this year’s team?
A: This is a tough question to answer, mainly because I believe the most talented freshmen are blocked by a bunch of seniors or veteran players. Armoni Weaver could see action in the slot, but he has Rodney Gallagher III, Oran Singleton Jr., and Jarod Bowie ahead of him. Defensive linemen Wilnerson Telemaque and Taylor Brown are certainly talented enough, but the d-line has the most experience returning and has two high-level transfers in Jimmori Robinson* and Eddie Kelly Jr.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: What’s your gut feeling on the case with Robinson, Weimer, Harrington, and Edwards? Apparently Knighton needs a waiver too, so I might as well throw him in there lol
A: I believe they will get cleared. The question is, how fast can they get caught up to speed? Fortunately, these are guys that have been around for a while now, so mentally, they should be in a good spot. It's more of a conditioning aspect and taking the mental reps to the field. As far as Knighton is concerned, I'm not sure he needs a waiver. The math says he wouldn't need one, and honestly, I'm not sure what the hang-up is there.
From @SSN_Eagles:
Q: Do we have any hot leads on the 2026 class?
A: All is quiet at the moment. There could be one or two commits during the season, but I'd assume much of the class is put together, and they may make a few additions during the month of bowl prep, leading into signing Day.
From @QuolffLord:
Q: I guess it’s a question, but more for the fans: Would you rather go 5-7 but start out 3-0 and beat Pitt, or go 7-5 but lose to Pitt? I honestly think 7-5 is the ceiling this year. Don’t see anywhere where we can go 8-4.
A: I'll answer this one for the fans. Go 5-7 and beat Pitt. Winning five games in year one, with this many new faces, this schedule, and understandably low expectations, is not the end of the world. This Brawl is a shot at redemption, and winning it would be worth the feeling of two or three wins for most fans.
From @EERSBeers:
Q: Outside of Pitt, which game do you think is the defining point of the season
A: Ooh, great question. It's going to sound silly, but I'm going to say Ohio. They are no joke. Are they an elite Group of Six team? No, but they're scrappy. You lose that game and then also fall to Pitt the following week, making a bowl game becomes incredibly unlikely. Even if they go 2-1 in non-con with the loss coming to Pitt, you'd still feel pretty good about their chances of making it to the postseason. Lose that Ohio game...woof.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: Can West Virginia be this year’s Arizona State?
A: I don't want to say it's impossible because we just have no earthly idea how good or bad this team is going to be. My gut tells me no. Sam Leavitt is a gamechanger at quarterback, and while I believe in the talent the Mountaineers have at QB, I don't know if a Sam Leavitt exists (right now). Can one develop into an upper-tier caliber Big 12 QB? Sure, but I wouldn't expect it to happen right away. This year's Arizona State could be Cincinnati.
