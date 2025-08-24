Between The Eers: Predicting West Virginia's Ceiling and Floor in 2025
Can West Virginia truly contend for a Big 12 title in year one under Rich Rodriguez? If so, it's going to take a whole lot of luck and excellent play in all three phases of the game.
Last week on Between The Eers, Eugene Napoleon and I gave our game-by-game predictions. I went with 7-5; Gene says 9-3. On today's episode, I go into the schedule a little further, predicting what the ceiling and floor for West Virginia is this season.
Ceiling: 8-4
I almost said 7-5, which is what I predicted, but there are a few games that I view as coin flips, and if one more goes West Virginia's way than I expect, I can see 8-4 happening. For example, if Texas Tech swung and missed on a bunch of those defensive guys in the portal and ends up being the same Texas Tech we're all accustomed to, that could go in WVU's favor. 9-3 or better is possible, but I just have a difficult time finding a path beyond eight wins.
Floor: 4-8
In an ideal world, 6-6 is the floor. But this is the reality. There are well over 70+ newcomers on the roster, and with the schedule, it could be a recipe for disaster. Well, maybe not a disaster, that may be a bit harsh, especially for year one. But this schedule is not one you'd like to have with this much of a roster turnover. If WVU stumbles out of the gate and enters Big 12 play with one or two losses, it could spiral downhill.
