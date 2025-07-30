Between The Eers: West Virginia Just Might Have the Best RB Room in the Big 12
How good is West Virginia's running back room in 2025? Well, it could happen to be the best group in the entire Big 12. With star Jahiem White returning, expectations for the ground game are high, especially when you put him in Rich Rodriguez's offense. In some ways, it feels like Rich Rod is getting those Noel Devine years back with White in the fold.
Beyond White, the Mountaineers have a plethora of backs who have rushed for a bunch of yardage throughout their respective careers — Jaylan Knighton (SMU transfer), Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa transfer), Cyncir Bowers (Iowa Central CC), and Kannon Katzer (Ferris State).
To break down the West Virginia backs, I thought it would be a good idea to look at the room through the lens of a former Mountaineer running back, so Eugene Napoleon joined me to give his thoughts on the group and even reveal his depth chart projection on today's episode of Between The Eers.
Football season show schedule:
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
