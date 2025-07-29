RaeQuan Battle Traded for Dennis Rodman’s Son, Joins Joe Mazzulla’s Organization
Things have been relatively quiet in the NBA since the end of Summer League, and we're getting to that point of the offseason where most moves teams make are minor, improving the bottom of the roster and their squad at the G League level.
On Tuesday, former West Virginia guard RaeQuan Battle was traded from the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets affiliate) to the Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics affiliate) in exchange for DJ Rodman, the son of Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.
In 14 games with the Swarm last season, Battle averaged 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game while shooting 40% from the floor and 44% from three-point range. He stayed in the G League all season, never earning a call-up to the big league squad in Charlotte despite all of the injuries the team had.
This move could allow Battle to see more playing time in Maine, and if he makes the most of his opportunity, he can put himself in a position to play for another former Mountaineer guard, Joe Mazzulla, at the NBA level.
In Battle's lone season in Morgantown, he posted 16.1 points and four rebounds per game.
