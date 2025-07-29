WVU’s Best-Kept Secrets in College Football 26 (Total Cheat Code Players)
After playing College Football 26 for a few weeks, I decided to jot down a few thoughts on some West Virginia players who seem to outperform their overall ratings in the video game, so Mountaineer fans can feature them more in their dynasties.
Keep in mind, this has nothing to do with their real-life expectations. This analysis is purely for gameplay on College Football 26.
RB Tye Edwards
Edwards is the fourth-highest rated running back on WVU's roster in the game at 80 overall, even behind a generated player, Myron Willis. Don't let that stop you from using him in dynasty mode — he's a beast. His size (6'2", 237 lbs) and speed (89 rating) are a nice combination to have alongside the shiftiness of Jahiem White and Jaylan Knighton. Oh yeah, and he'll truck over defenders left and right. Play him.
WR Christian Hamilton
Of the eight real wide receivers, Hamilton ranks fourth on the roster with an overall of 77. He is, however, the fastest among the group with a speed rating of 92, and trust me, he seems faster than that in the game. Rodney Gallagher III is a good option to use in the slot, but if you want to really carve teams up, move Gallagher outside and put Hamilton in the slot. He'll get you 1,000 yards easy.
TE Grayson Barnes
I guess this doesn't have as big of a shock factor, considering he's the top-rated tight end on the roster, but for an offense that is designed to run the ball a bunch, it is. I'm not ashamed to admit that I have two WVU dynasties running, and he went over 800 yards in both of them. He catches literally everything and has the speed (87) of a receiver. He's not just a security blanket — get him the football.
S Israel Boyce
I was interested to see how Boyce would play on College Football 26 because he was an absolute stud in '25. In that game, he was named an All-American multiple times, won some awards, and was a high draft pick in every dynasty I had with WVU. So far, he appears to still have the same impact. He's a ballhawk who doesn't allow many big plays deep down the field. In this year's game, I've noticed year two is when he takes his big step, though.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
When and Where to Watch Every Former WVU Player in NFL Preseason Action
Between The Eers: WVU is Still Waiting on Eligibility Decision for Four Key Players
Beyond the QB Battle: Four Big Storylines Around WVU Football This Fall Camp
Ross Hodge Advances Best Virginia on the Bracket After TBT Quarterfinal Win