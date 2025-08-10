Between The Eers: Where is WVU Football After First Scrimmage?
The West Virginia Mountaineers held their first scrimmage on Saturday, and it appears things went pretty well, according to head coach Rich Rodriguez.
"Got about a hundred plays in. Everybody was getting reps, which was good to see," he told reporters. "Everybody was live, including the quarterbacks, so they all got hit a little bit. I thought it was a productive day from a head coach standpoint. You got to see the defense win some and the offense win some — that’s probably a pretty good thing.”
Rodriguez didn't get too deep into evaluating the team collectively or individually, but will likely do so when he's made available to the media on Monday afternoon after he's had a chance to study the film.
He did mention the concerns with penalties and the lack of push up front by the offensive line, but with so many new faces populating that group, it was to be expected. That unit is going to need some time to gel, so it's a good thing this year's season opener isn't against a Power Four opponent, and on the road, as it has in many recent seasons.
On today's episode of Between the Eers, I discuss the state of the team and why the Mountaineers may be in a pretty good spot through the first ten practices of fall camp.
