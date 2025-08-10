Garrett Greene Impresses in NFL Debut, Helps Buccaneers to Preseason Win
Garrett Greene has a long way to go before he's ready to be a part of an NFL team's active 53-man roster, but the former West Virginia quarterback is making the transition to wide receiver look seamless.
During the first week and some change of fall camp, Greene pulled down a pair of impressive catches, one of which he was covered tightly, the other being a one-handed snag.
On Saturday night, he made his NFL debut in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Tennessee Titans and once again, turned a few heads. Greene caught both passes thrown in his direction, totaling 22 yards, making him the third-leading receiver on the night for Tampa. He also got an opportunity to return a punt and popped a return of 17 yards.
The Buccaneers' depth chart
X: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, Garrett Greene/Jaden Smith
Z: Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Sterling Shepard, Kameron Johnson/Ryan Miller
SL: Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson, Dennis Houston, Jacob Harris
The Bucs have Greene listed as an X, but he's probably best suited in the slot, where he can use his speed to cause mismatches over the middle against linebackers. He obviously doesn't have the prototypical size you'd like your X to have, either.
Can he make the Bucs' roster?
Most NFL teams carry in the neighborhood of six receivers on their active roster. Spots are already locked up for Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson, and Jalen McMillan, so that likely leaves one spot open. Even if Greene continues to impress, it's difficult to see him stealing a spot from a veteran like Sterling Shepard or a guy like Ryan Miller, who is now in his third year with the organization. Former Maryland product Rakim Jarrett is another young receiver they like a lot as well, so really, Greene would need some things to happen outside of his play to make the cut.
That said, there's definitely a role for him on the Bucs' practice squad.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The Two Biggest Concerns from West Virginia's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
Inside WVU's First Scrimmage: QB Play, Strong Tackling, O-Line Concerns + More
Is Rich Rod Done with Redshirts? 'I Ain’t Saving Them for the Next Damn Coach'
WVU Running Back Jahiem White Named to Exclusive College Football List
The Hilarious Story About Xavier Bausley’s Dad Burning All His Rich Rod Gear, Pictures