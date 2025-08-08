WVU Backfield Gets Boost as Running Back Makes First Fall Camp Appearance
On the eve of West Virginia's first live scrimmage, the running back room received a boost as junior college transfer Cyncir Bowers (Iowa Central CC) made his fall camp debut on Friday morning. Just 24 hours ago, head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters that only two running backs — Jahiem White and Diore Hubbard — were available.
“He’s an athletic guy," Rodriguez responded when asked about what Bowers brings to the table. "I should look up what the speed was, the 40 times or whatever, but he’s one of the faster guys we’ve got. Good football player, very contentious. He’s been a little banged up, but he’s back in a white jersey today. I’d like to have three or four running backs to roll in there. If one guy’s hot, we’ll keep him in there, of course, but we’re working on it.”
Bowers' 40-time may have slipped Rich Rod's mind, but that's alright, we can take care of that, thanks to fellow running back Jahiem White. The junior running back posted his 40-time earlier this summer and accidentally revealed the 40 times of just about every running back and receiver on the roster. Bowers was clocked at a blazing 4.35, which, by the way, would have ranked second amongst all running backs at the NFL Combine this past winter.
Last season at Iowa Central, Bowers rushed for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns on 155 carries. He also added 363 yards and two scores on 24 receptions.
When breaking down the group of running backs on Between The Eers earlier this month, former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon explained why he has such high expectations for Bowers.
“I’m watching Cyncir Bowers and I’m like this kid…oh, oh, oh man. He made me say, ‘Oh’ three times. You can’t teach 4.3 speed, but more importantly, you can’t teach vision, you can’t teach balance, you can’t teach ‘the it factor’ that he is with the ball in his hands. He is a special talent.
