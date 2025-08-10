Geno Smith Hit Fan with Two Middle Fingers After JaMarcus Russell Sign Stunt
Fans are a big part of football at every level. They're there to support you while doing their best to make life hard on the opponent at the same time.
Over the last five years, former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith developed a strong relationship with Seattle Seahawks fans, thanks to his play on the field and his charity work in the community.
For some, all it takes is the changing of a jersey to flip on someone.
In Geno's return to Seattle for the Raiders' preseason opener, a fan held a sign that read, Bigger bust - Geno or JaMarcus Russell? Of course, Smith took exception to it and let the fan know by flipping him the double bird on his way out of the tunnel and onto the field.
Smith is nowhere near a bust, and especially nowhere near JaMarcus Russell territory, who only managed to last three years in the league. It may have taken some time for Smith to live up to the pre-draft expectations, but as it is in most cases with quarterbacks, it comes down to being in the right situation — having a coach and an organization that believes in you and gives you a strong supporting cast. Geno certainly didn't have that in his time with the New York Jets.
It wasn't all bad for Geno in his return to Seattle, though. As a matter of fact, there was overwhelming support and cheers for him, which he was happy to see/hear.
“It means everything to me. We all know about the 12s and how special they are. They’re a really big part of why the Seahawks are a really good team. For me, just to be embraced by the fans, to see some of the children from the children’s hospital that I went and visited, and their parents, just to sign some autographs and shake some hands, it’s always fun to go back to a place you loved. I thought it was good for me, and it was a good experience.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Garrett Greene Impresses in NFL Debut, Helps Buccaneers to Preseason Win
The Two Biggest Concerns from West Virginia's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
Inside WVU's First Scrimmage: QB Play, Strong Tackling, O-Line Concerns + More
Is Rich Rod Done with Redshirts? 'I Ain’t Saving Them for the Next Damn Coach'
WVU Running Back Jahiem White Named to Exclusive College Football List