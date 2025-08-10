Mountaineers Now

Geno Smith Hit Fan with Two Middle Fingers After JaMarcus Russell Sign Stunt

The former Seahawks quarterback wasn't having any of it with one fan in particular.

Schuyler Callihan

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) with coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) with coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fans are a big part of football at every level. They're there to support you while doing their best to make life hard on the opponent at the same time.

Over the last five years, former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith developed a strong relationship with Seattle Seahawks fans, thanks to his play on the field and his charity work in the community.

For some, all it takes is the changing of a jersey to flip on someone.

In Geno's return to Seattle for the Raiders' preseason opener, a fan held a sign that read, Bigger bust - Geno or JaMarcus Russell? Of course, Smith took exception to it and let the fan know by flipping him the double bird on his way out of the tunnel and onto the field.

Smith is nowhere near a bust, and especially nowhere near JaMarcus Russell territory, who only managed to last three years in the league. It may have taken some time for Smith to live up to the pre-draft expectations, but as it is in most cases with quarterbacks, it comes down to being in the right situation — having a coach and an organization that believes in you and gives you a strong supporting cast. Geno certainly didn't have that in his time with the New York Jets.

It wasn't all bad for Geno in his return to Seattle, though. As a matter of fact, there was overwhelming support and cheers for him, which he was happy to see/hear.

“It means everything to me. We all know about the 12s and how special they are. They’re a really big part of why the Seahawks are a really good team. For me, just to be embraced by the fans, to see some of the children from the children’s hospital that I went and visited, and their parents, just to sign some autographs and shake some hands, it’s always fun to go back to a place you loved. I thought it was good for me, and it was a good experience.”

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Garrett Greene Impresses in NFL Debut, Helps Buccaneers to Preseason Win

The Two Biggest Concerns from West Virginia's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

Inside WVU's First Scrimmage: QB Play, Strong Tackling, O-Line Concerns + More

Is Rich Rod Done with Redshirts? 'I Ain’t Saving Them for the Next Damn Coach'

WVU Running Back Jahiem White Named to Exclusive College Football List

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Mountaineers in the Pros