Between The Eers: Where the Media Would Rank WVU in the Big 12 Poll
For whatever reason, the Big 12 coaches and athletic directors decided to "do away" with the preseason media poll. This may have something to do with picking Arizona State last, you know, the same team that ended up winning the league.
Still, what does taking away the poll accomplish? It has no impact on the AP Top 25 preseason poll or the Coaches poll. It's just the opinion of those who cover the league. And if anything, it can be yet another tool for coaches to use as motivation for their team.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss where West Virginia would have likely been picked had the media conducted a poll and drop some hints as to where I will have the Mountaineers in my preseason Big 12 poll which will be published later this week.
