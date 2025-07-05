WVU tight ends could be the surprise position group in 2025 if things click
The start of the 2025 season is just around the corner, and over the next several weeks, we'll be going around to each area of the roster to give you a glimpse of what to expect out of each position. To get things kicked off, we'll start with the tight ends.
TIGHT END PREVIEW
Position coach: Michael Nysewander
Over the last two years, West Virginia received strong production in the passing game from tight end Kole Taylor. It's a completely different offense that Rich Rodriguez will be operating, but the tight end's involvement in the aerial attack will still hold value, and way more than his first stint in Morgantown.
While it's unlikely that the tight end will be the go-to target in this offense, there are a few options in that room who could become a key piece to what the Mountaineers want to accomplish. The most notable of the group is Northern Illinois transfer Grayson Barnes.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound target has the frame and quickness more of a receiver rather than a tight end. Over the last two seasons with the Huskies, Barnes caught 54 passes for 760 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jacob Barrick, the transfer from Jacksonville State, who is a Martinsburg, WV native, will likely serve more as an extension of the offensive line than someone who they'll throw the ball to. He, too, has a leaner frame, checking in at 6'3", 231 lbs. Think of the role Treylan Davis had; that's probably in alignment with how Barrick will be used. He'll bring the toughness and the physicality to the table, which allows WVU to use a lot of 12 personnel.
Greg Genross is a freakish athlete who didn't see the field in his first year at WVU after a stint in JUCO. I'm not banking on him soaring to the top of the depth chart, however, I do believe there's a path to playing time for him. He can serve as a red zone threat and could potentially even split out wide to give WVU more length.
North Carolina transfer Ryan Ward is an intriguing young player who will spend much of this season on special teams. Down the line, he could work his way into the two-deep.
Noah Braham and Collin McBee are two hybrids who will float between fullback and tight end. Neither is expected to have much of an impact on offense this fall, but could make their mark on special teams.
WVU Football Tight End Depth Chart Projection
Grayson Barnes
Jacob Barrick
Greg Genross
Ryan Ward
Noah Braham
Collin McBee
