Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9
The top of the Big 12 Conference held strong this past weekend as the top four of our power rankings remain the same. Thanks to several teams in the middle of the pack losing, there's a sizeable shakeup in the final 10 or so spots.
Here's a look at this week's rankings.
16. Houston Cougars
Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. Kansas L 14-42
Next game: vs. Utah
15. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. Houston W 42-14
Next game: at Kansas State
14. Arizona Wildcats
Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. Colorado L 7-34
Next game: vs. West Virginia
13. UCF Knights
Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State L 35-38
Next game: vs. BYU
12. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. BYU L 35-38
Next game: at Baylor
11. Baylor Bears
Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech W 59-35
Next game: vs. Oklahoma State
10. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State L 18-45
Next game: at Arizona
9. Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. TCU L 7-13
Next game: at Houston
8. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 13-7
Next game: vs. Texas Tech
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: vs. Baylor L 35-59
Next game: at TCU
6. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati L 14-24
Next game: BYE
5. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State W 24-14
Next game: at Colorado
4. Colorado Buffaloes
Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. Arizona W 34-7
Next game: vs. Cincinnati
3. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 38-35
Next game: at UCF
2. Kansas State Wildcats
Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia W 45-18
Next game: vs. Kansas
1. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 38-35
Next game: BYE
