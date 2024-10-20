Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9

A look around the Big 12 Conference after the first eight weeks of play.

Schuyler Callihan

The top of the Big 12 Conference held strong this past weekend as the top four of our power rankings remain the same. Thanks to several teams in the middle of the pack losing, there's a sizeable shakeup in the final 10 or so spots.

Here's a look at this week's rankings.

16. Houston Cougars

Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. Kansas L 14-42
Next game: vs. Utah

15. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. Houston W 42-14
Next game: at Kansas State

14. Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. Colorado L 7-34
Next game: vs. West Virginia

13. UCF Knights

Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State L 35-38
Next game: vs. BYU

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. BYU L 35-38
Next game: at Baylor

11. Baylor Bears

Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech W 59-35
Next game: vs. Oklahoma State

10. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State L 18-45
Next game: at Arizona

9. Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. TCU L 7-13
Next game: at Houston

8. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 13-7
Next game: vs. Texas Tech

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: vs. Baylor L 35-59
Next game: at TCU

6. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati L 14-24
Next game: BYE

5. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State W 24-14
Next game: at Colorado

4. Colorado Buffaloes

Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. Arizona W 34-7
Next game: vs. Cincinnati

3. BYU Cougars

Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 38-35
Next game: at UCF

2. Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia W 45-18
Next game: vs. Kansas

1. Iowa State Cyclones

Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 38-35
Next game: BYE

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

