Big 12 Power Rankings: Where Does WVU Begin in 2026?

Week 0 is here, so before games begin, it's time to drop my preseason Big 12 power rankings.

While I do have West Virginia finishing the season with a 7-5 mark , that is a prediction of what I think will happen. These preseason power rankings are more of a ranking of each team's overall talent heading into Week 0. That, plus the results, will be baked into the equation moving forward.

16. Iowa State Cyclones

It looks like it could be a long first year for Jimmy Rogers in Ames. A big roster turnover coupled with a challenging conference slate is not a recipe for success.

15. Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffs have not been able to run the football whatsoever since Deion Sanders took over. Until they find a way to balance out their offense and get better production from their defense, they will continue to struggle.

14. Kansas Jayhawks

Life without Jalon Daniels could be difficult for Lance Leipold, who needs to have a bounce-back year after two consecutive five-win seasons. Can Cole Ballard be the guy? We'll see.

13. Cincinnati Bearcats

In my opinion, the Bearcats have one of the most challenging conference schedules in the Big 12. Their first six games of league play? Kansas State, at Arizona, at West Virginia, Texas Tech, Utah, and at Houston. Oh, and then they end the year with a road trip to BYU...yikes.

12. UCF Knights

Of these bottom-ranked teams, UCF has the best chance to outperform expectations and finish toward the middle of the pack or top half of the Big 12. They need to score more points this season, and if Alonza Barnett III has a successful transition to big-time football, they could sneak up on folks.

11. Baylor Bears

At some point, Dave Aranda is going to get the Bears back on track, right? It feels like we've been thinking that for quite a while now. He and the Bears are going to have to earn respect back.

10. West Virginia Mountaineers

It's another big roster flip for Rich Rod, but one that has more production and experience. They will be much better than people expect. However, with all of the unknowns, they will have to earn that higher ranking.

9. Arizona State Sun Devils

Losing Sam Leavitt was a big deal for the Sun Devils. His replacement, Cutter Boley, is an intriguing talent, though. If he can cut down the turnovers, ASU will easily finish in the top half of the league.

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys are everyone's preseason darling because of the crew Eric Morris brought with him from North Texas, headlined by QB Drew Mestemaker and RB Caleb Hawkins. Making the jump to the Big 12 isn't easy, though. There will be some bumps along the way.

7. Kansas State Wildcats

Avery Johnson has been good, not great, for K-State. For them to be a true player in the Big 12, they need him to turn that corner. To do it with a first-year head coach and a bunch of inexperience around him is a tough ask.

6. TCU Horned Frogs

We will get our first look at the Frogs this weekend in Ireland to kick off the 2026 college football season. Sonny Dykes knows how to get production out of his offense, which is why I have them where I do. If the defense levels up, perhaps they can enter the Big 12 title conversation.

5. Utah Utes

Of the top-ranked teams here, the Utes are the most vulnerable. A first-year head coach with an inexperienced roster on both sides of the ball isn't exactly ideal. Yes, Morgan Scalley has been there for a while, but he's not Kyle Whittingham. The QB/RB duo of Devon Dampier and Wayshawn Parker, in addition to their ability to plug and play in the trenches, is why I still have them as a top-five Big 12 team.

4. Arizona Wildcats

Noah Fifita is one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12, and when you have that type of player leading your offense, you have a chance. Not to mention the defense could be one of the better units in the conference when it's all said and done.

3. Houston Cougars

On paper, the Cougs look like a legit threat to contend. They had one of the top transfer portal hauls in the conference this offseason and are among the most experienced teams, and that's on both sides of the ball.

2. BYU Cougars

Kalani Sitake is 23-4 over the last two years, and it's hard to imagine that they take a step back in 2026. Bear Bachmeier was phenomenal as a true freshman last season, and he arrived super late. Now that he has a full year of experience, I'd like to think he makes a huge leap. Having one of the top backs in the league, LJ Martin, also helps.

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Yeah, no surprise here. The biggest spenders begin the year at No. 1 and will remain there until they lose. Even without Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech will be just fine at the QB position. Will Hammond is more than talented enough to get the job done, especially with all the help surrounding him.