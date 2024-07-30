Big 12 School Targeting Dana Holgorsen
Former West Virginia and Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen may stay in the Big 12 after all. According to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, TCU is "targeting" Holgorsen for a consultant role.
Holgorsen and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes were on staff together at Texas Tech under Mike Leach from 2000-06. During that time, the two worked together coaching wide receivers and were co-offensive coordinators. Earlier this offseason, Holgorsen was linked to a similar role with Nebraska.
After leaving West Virginia for Houston following the 2018 season, Holgorsen went 4-8 in his first year on the job and followed it up with a 3-5 campaign in the COVID-shortened season. Entering 2021, many around college football viewed Holgorsen as a coach on the hot seat, but squashed the idea of losing his job with a 12-2 record which included a win over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl.
In their final season in the American, the Cougars had a disappointing year going 8-5, losing three of those games by one score. Houston's first year in the Big 12 went as expected, but Holgorsen did have his moment by beating his former team, West Virginia, on a Hail Mary as time expired. In five years on the job, Holgorsen went 31-28.
