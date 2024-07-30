MAILBAG: Underrated Players, Depth Chart Risers, Early Surprises + More
West Virginia will kick off fall camp on Wednesday, so to get things going we opened up our mailbag to Mountaineer fans. Below, you'll find all of the questions that were asked on X, along with my responses. If you'd like to be featured in next week's mailbag, please send a message to me @Callihan_ on X.
From @wvufan2023
Q: Who’s been the most underrated player on each side of the ball in your opinion?
A: Offensively, I'd have to go Preston Fox. He's not going to get the same attention as Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher, Jaden Bray, Justin Robinson, or even Hudson Clement. But the kid is Mr. Consisitent and has arguably the best hands on the team. He may only pull down 20 or so catches this year, but many of those will come in big moments. Defensively, it's got to be Edward Vesterinen. He's steadily improved each year he's been on campus and has been really the only one of the overseas kids that actually panned out. He plays the run well and showed some pass rush ability last year. I'm expecting an All-Big 12 type season from him in his last go-around.
From @wvuremfan
Q: Does WVU have the goods to realistically beat Penn State?
A: They do, believe it or not. Penn State has three new coordinators, lost a bunch of production at wide receiver, along the offensive line, and some key pieces in their front seven and secondary. Getting them at home obviously gives them more of a chance to pull the upset too. Penn State will still be favored, and they should. I'm not ready to make my prediction for the game just yet, but I can see West Virginia finding a way to win this one. At the very least, they give the Nittany Lions a good scare. The secondary is going to have to play much better than they did a year ago, which is a tough ask considering all the new faces that make up the back end of the defense. On the other side, they're going to need to be more effective in the run game. 146 yards is nice (last year's output), but not when that's your bread and butter.
From @Simmonswv
Q: Who is starting at LB and do we see a difference offensive with a short passing game?
A: Trey Lathan is moving to MIKE and will be backed up by Caden Biser or Ohio State transfer Reid Carrico. Josiah Trotter and Ben Cutter will battle it out at WILL, but I'm not sure it really matters who wins and loses that job. Both are going to see a substantial amount of playing time. Trotter and Carrico are definitely going to help the pass coverage part of the game, but I believe the linebacker group will see more growth in stopping the run.
From @BucNEers
Q: What true freshman are going to surprise us this year and contribute early?
A: I'll stray away from the obvious since you said surprise. Defensively, there's a handful. Zae Jennings is highly thought of inside the building and is considered to be the heir apparent to Aubrey Burks at spear. Flip on his film and you'll see why, that kid is going to be a star. Also, Israel Boyce will get some action at CAT safety and defensive lineman Nate Gabriel is a big, big dude who should be ready to play behind Fatorma Mulbah and Hammond Russell IV on the interior. I'm really on him and is a guy I think has NFL aspirations. Offensively, Diore Hubbard. I know, I know. How in the world will there be room for more touches? That's a great question and one I don't know the answer to. But he's a complete back and could eventually leapfrog Jaylen Anderson for that RB3 role.
From @hamrick_adam
Q: Who’s an under the radar player to look out for you think?
A: I'll give you one on each side of the ball. On offense, I'll say Brandon Yates. I know he's not really under the radar, but no one is really talking about him in a positive light. Instead, the conversation is more of how in the world is West Virginia going to move on without Zach Frazier? He has big shoes to fill for sure, but he's more the capable. Yates has played a ton of football and this is his last opportunity to show NFL scouts he's worth taking a shot on. Flipping it over to the other side and staying in the trenches with defensive lineman T.J. Jackson. He's undersized for his position, but has great ball get-off and can use his athleticism to bend and slip through the cracks of the o-line. He's one of those guys who will feel like every time he makes a play it will come from behind the line of scrimmage.
From @Jeremia62776484
Q: Who do you see as having an opportunity to move up on the depth chart or even start if they have a good fall camp?
A: Really good question. Nick Krahe at right guard is one to watch. Matt Moore is in love with this kid and it's easy to see why. He's big, tough, and extremely strong. Most would call him an elite people mover. Ja'Quay Hubbard has earned the right to be the starter, but don't be all that surprised if Krahe ultimately splits time with him there the deeper things get into the season. Wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer will also see his role expand as the season goes, although I'm not sure if he'll ever have the starting label attached to his name as a true freshman.
