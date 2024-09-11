Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 3
It's time for this week's score predictions in the Big 12 Conference. Last week, I went 12-3 with my only losses being the BYU-SMU game, Kansas-Illinois, and Kansas State-Tulane. Through the first two weeks, our record is 27-4.
Texas State 27, Arizona State 24
Arizona State has surprised me thus far. I didn't expect them to beat Wyoming as badly as they did and was a little shocked to see them beat an SEC foe despite it being at home. That said, Texas State is a sneaky good team and this is one their fans will turn out for. Give me the Bobcats.
Kansas 30, UNLV 20
The Runnin' Rebs have already taken down one Big 12 foe, can they make it two? Close, but no cigar. Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, and the Jayhawks offense are too much for them to handle. UNLV gets a late score to make it look more respectable.
Kansas State 26, Arizona 23
This is a non-conference game since it was scheduled prior to Arizona joining the Big 12, but it will be a good barometer for each of these teams. Arizona is 2-0, but they haven't impressed me all that much. They allowed 39 points to New Mexico and then last week, only managed to score 22 on Northern Arizona. I'll take K-State at home.
Oklahoma State 37, Tulsa 17
No one in the Big 12 has had a more challenging two weeks than Oklahoma State. They beat a good South Dakota State team and then grinded out a double overtime win over Arkansas last week. Tulsa may hang around for a while, but I've got the Pokes winning this game comfortably.
Cincinnati 20, Miami (OH) 17
Cincinnati lost to Miami a year ago at home and although my gut is telling me to go with the RedHawks again, I'll side with the Bearcats who are coming off a disappointing loss to Pitt.
Texas Tech 46, North Texas 24
Texas Tech may be the most desperate team in the Big 12 heading into Week 3 aside from Houston. They allowed 51(!) points to Abilene Christian in the opener and then got stomped by Washington State last week. Tech takes care of business here.
West Virginia at Pitt
Score prediction will be released on Thursday.
Utah 30, Utah State 12
The Aggies have defeated the Utes just three times since 1988. Need I say more?
Baylor 24, Air Force 13
Air Force has really struggled offensively through two weeks putting up a combined 28 points against Merrimack (who?) and San Jose State. Uh yeah, Baylor all day.
Colorado 38, Colorado State 28
There's a lot being made about all the shenanigans going on at Colorado with Shedeur Sanders and rightfully so. The young man did throw his team under the bus following the loss to Nebraska after all. Despite all the distractions, the Buffs are just too talented to lose this one.
TCU 41, UCF 27
The first true test for UCF and I don't see them passing it. The Frogs will put an end to all the crazy UCF Big 12 contender talk right away. Josh Hoover has a big day in the air throwing for 300+ in the win.
Houston 23, Rice 19
Houston went from getting beat by UNLV to nearly upsetting Oklahoma. What do I expect to happen in this game? Beats me. The Cougars are the more talented team, so I'll lean in their direction in what I consider a coin-flip game.
BYU 35, Wyoming 9
Wyoming has looked miserable this season and I don't see their offensive woes coming to an end this weekend. BYU gets halfway to bowl eligibility with their third win.
