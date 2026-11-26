It's crossover season, but not for much longer, unless Rich Rodriguez and his squad do the unthinkable late Friday night and hand No. 2 Utah its first loss of the season.

Even during this time, it's rare that the West Virginia football and men's basketball teams play on the same night, even more so back-to-back like they are tomorrow. It's a massive opportunity for the WVU brand to get recognition nationwide and a chance for Mountaineer fans to have one splendid night and Thanksgiving weekend with the family.

Football: Not likely, but the one that would get everyone's attention

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver DJ Epps (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not under the illusion that West Virginia has a great chance to win this game, but anything can happen in college football, especially when you have a team like Utah, which has already locked up its spot in the Big 12 title game and, in all likelihood, the College Football Playoff as well.

Of course, a lot of things are going to have to break right, and Utah is going to have to help out West Virginia by not executing at a high level like they have all year and turning the ball over, but it wouldn't be the first wild and unexpected outcome that the Mountaineers have been featured in, only this time, they would be the ones playing spoiler — just not to the same degree as what happened to them 19 years ago.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX.

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Basketball: A win over a blue blood would do some good

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers center Mouhamed Sylla (14) dribbles against the Florida Gators during the third place game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's way too early in the season for a win over an unranked North Carolina team to capture the nation's attention. That being said, it would still be a huge win for the program, and beating a team with a history like Carolina has always raised eyebrows.

More importantly, it would move West Virginia to 5-2 on the season with its two lone losses coming to a pair of top-five teams — Kansas and Florida. Regardless of how difficult the schedule is, you have to win some of these games in order to make the NCAA Tournament. Despite playing this one in Carolina's backyard, this is a gettable one for the Mountaineers, who will have a strong showing in the crowd.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

We will recap the action of both the football and basketball games on the Mountaineer Postgame Show on our YouTube Channel (West Virginia On SI) — they will be separate episodes.

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