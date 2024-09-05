Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 2
West Virginia is ready to bury the tape from the Penn State game in Week 1 and pick up their first win of the season this Saturday against FCS opponent Albany.
Despite putting a bad product out on the field last week, college football analysts still feel pretty confident that this Mountaineer team will become bowl eligible, and earn a bid to a respectable bowl destination.
Each week, we'll take a glance around the web to see what others think in terms of who, where, and what bowl the Mountaineers will play. Here are the updated projections entering Week 2.
Action Network: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Minnesota
Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Auburn
CBS Sports: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Oregon State
College Football Network: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas
College Football News: StaffDNA Cure Bowl vs. Indiana
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl vs. South Carolina
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Texas Bowl vs. LSU
USA TODAY: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Auburn
West Virginia On SI: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. LSU
I initially pegged West Virginia to the Texas Bowl against Missouri, but dropped them down to the Liberty Bowl after Week 1. And to be honest, it has nothing to do with WVU's Week 1 performance. It's more so about the Big 12 having several quality teams at the top of the conference. I knew that going in, but the top half may be stronger than I initially thought. I know, it's only one week in. This will change weekly and become more accurate as the season moves along.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Albany
Geno Smith Pays Tribute to Tavon Austin: 'He Changed My Life Forever'
West Virginia Still Gets Some Love in Newest AP Top 25 Poll