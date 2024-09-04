Geno Smith Pays Tribute to Tavon Austin: 'He Changed My Life Forever'
In mid-August, the playing career of former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin officially came to an end. The legendary Mountaineer decided to retire from the NFL after spending ten years in the league, playing with the Rams, Cowboys, 49ers, Packers, Jaguars, and Bills.
His senior highlight reel "Only One" produced by DougityDog is the most-viewed football highlight reel ever, currently sitting at 24 million views and counting. He was the most electric player in all of college football, doing things that most players can't do.
Wednesday morning, his college quarterback, Geno Smith, joined Good Morning Football on NFL Network and was asked about his time at WVU playing with Tavon.
“I was hoping to get a chance to play with Tavon at least one more time. I told him this, he changed the game forever. The amount of kids who grew up watching his highlight tapes and all the things he did when we were at West Virginia and the style that he played - he was truly ahead of his time. He’s a one-of-one type of player. I don’t think there will ever be another player that plays the game and can do as much as he can. Dynamic with the ball in his hands, and just a great teammate overall. Always brought that energy, always brought the right stuff to the game. He changed my life forever. He made me a better quarterback, allowed me to grow. All of the stuff that we did back at college, those will be memories that we’ll keep forever. Honestly, just grateful to ever be able to play with him.”
Austin ended his NFL career with 244 receptions for 2,239 yards, and 16 touchdowns in addition to 1,361 yards and ten touchdowns as a rusher. He was a two-time All-American at WVU and earned first-team All-Big East honors in 2011 and All-Big 12 honors in 2012. As a senior, he won the Paul Hornung award, given to the most versatile player in college football.
Austin holds the WVU program career records in receptions (288) and receiving yards (3,413 yards) and holds the single season record receiving record with teammate Stedman Bailey with 114 catches.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Still Gets Some Love in Newest AP Top 25 Poll
Pacman Jones Gives Advice to Top WVU Target in 2027 Class
ESPN FPI Leans Heavily to WVU in Matchup with Albany