Pacman Jones Gives Advice to Top WVU Target in 2027 Class
Last weekend wasn't all doom and gloom for West Virginia. They did make a big impression on the numerous recruits that were on hand for the game, including 2027 Aliquippa, PA cornerback Larry Moon III (5'11", 170 lbs).
"The visit was great, I had an amazing time," he told West Virginia On SI. "The crowd is always going to show up for the team. The stadium was electric, and West V has a good team even though they lost. Garrett Greene is a monster at QB and coach Brown is passionate about this team."
A video that he posted with former West Virginia cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones made its rounds on social media as he was handing out a few pointers to the WVU recruit.
"That moment was great. He was letting me know about my stance and how to cut guys off the right way. And he also told me that WVU is unbelievable."
Currently, Moon is regarded as one of the top prospects in the nation for the class of 2027. He has received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, and several others.
"WVU sits up there. They show me love," Moon said. "I’m just thankful for all the schools that have recruited me so far.
As a freshman last season, Moon recorded 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
ESPN FPI Leans Heavily to WVU in Matchup with Albany
Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 2
WVU's History vs. FCS Opponents