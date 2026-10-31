Brett Yormark Stepping Down as Big 12 Commissioner

The Big 12 Conference announced Brett Yormark is stepping down as the commissioner, effective January 31, 2027.

“Serving as the commissioner of the Big 12 Conference has been an extraordinary honor,” said Yormark. “I want to thank the Big 12 Board of Directors, Board Chair Douglas A. Girod, athletic directors, coaches, student-athletes, fans, fellow commissioners, and trusted colleagues at the league office. I am looking forward to passing the baton to the next commissioner and continuing to cheer this league on as a lifelong fan of the Big 12.”

“Yormark succeeded Bob Bowlsby as commissioner on Aug. 1, 2022, and oversaw one of the most significant periods of change in college football history.”

A year prior to Yormark’s tenure, Oklahoma and Texas announced their departure from the league to join the SEC. Yormark transitioned the league into the latest era in college football and added eight new members; BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF in 2023, followed by Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah in 2024.

Yormark also negotiated the latest media rights for the conference, extending the deal with ESPN and Fox through 2031. The conference also secured a sublicensing agreement with TNT Sports, bringing Big 12 football and basketball games to the network.

Yormark also served as a trusted voice throughout many key national conversations around the implementation of the House settlement; the creation of the College Sports Commission; the Protect College Sports Act; and the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

“Speaking on behalf of all of the Big 12 Presidents, we thank Brett for shepherding this great conference through an extraordinary period in college athletics,” said University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod, Chair of the Big 12 Board of Directors.

“When Brett arrived, we were at a crossroads in the Big 12 and as a college sports enterprise. Brett’s vision, business acumen, and confidence put us on the path we find ourselves on today. He leveraged traditional and non-traditional avenues in the college space, solidifying the Big 12 Conference’s future. We are appreciative of his leadership, wish he and his family well, and look forward to building upon the strong foundation he helped put in place.”

“When I accepted this job, my goal was to put this conference on an upward trajectory and truly believe that the future of the conference could not be in better shape,” said Yormark. “The next commissioner of this league will inherit a conference that is ‘16 Strong.’ There has never been a better time to be a member of the Big 12 than right now.”

A national search for his successor will begin immediately and will be spearheaded by the Big 12 Board of Directors.

Prior to the Big 12, Yormark was the chief operating officer and co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified Roc Nation, the commercial side of the business.

Yormark was the New Jersey Nets CEO from 2005-19, and presided the organizations move from New Jersey to Brooklyn, building the first new arena in New York City in 60 years and re-launching the Nets organization and brand in Brooklyn.

Ahead of his time with the Nets, Yormark served as vice president of corporate sponsorships for NASCAR, where he oversaw a $750 million partnership agreement, the largest in history at that time, that gave Nextel Communications the naming rights to its premier racing series.