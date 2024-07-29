Mountaineers Now

Brinkman Named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

West Virginia University long snapper Austin Brinkman has been nominated for the Mannelly Award Watch List

Christopher Hall

Sep 30, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers long snapper Austin Brinkman (43) blocks on a field goal in the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Sep 30, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers long snapper Austin Brinkman (43) blocks on a field goal in the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia University long senior Austin Brinkman was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list on Monday.

Brinkman has appeared in 38 games the last three seasons and has been the Mountaineers’ starting long snapper on punts, field goals and extra point attempts the last two years.

The Patrick Mannelly Award is presented to the most outstanding Long Snapper in Division I football.

Created in 2019, the Award is presented to the overall best Long Snapper at the Division I FBS level. The winner must have started 75% of games in his senior year, snap on punts and placements, and demonstrate a strong mentality, notable athleticism, as well as speed, accuracy and consistency in their snaps.

Patrick Mannelly, widely known as the best Long Snapper in the modern NFL era, was a four-year starter at long snapper and two-year starter at offensive line at Duke University before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Mannelly is the Bears career leader in games played at 245, the longest tenured Chicago Bear after playing 16 seasons, and a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

Ten semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 11, 2024. Those names will be narrowed to three finalists and announced on Nov. 25, 2024 with the winner selected at the live award ceremony in Lake Bluff on Dec. 14, 2024.

Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

Austin Brinkman - West Virginia

Austin Riggs - Rutgers

Beau Gardner - Georgia

Ben Anderson - Oklahoma

Brent Matiscik - TCU

Byron Floyd - Buffalo

Cayson Pfeiffer - Wisconsin

Christian Johnstone - Appalachian State

Colby Cox - Memphis

Dylan Black - Oregon State

Eli Stein - Arkansas

Ethan Hudak - Tulane

Hank Pepper - USC

Hunter Rogers - South Carolina

Jacob Garcia - Utah State

JT Greep - Utah

Julian Ashby - Vanderbilt

Kneeland Hibbett - Alabama

Luke Elkin - Iowa

Luke Hosford - Kansas

Nicholas Marino - Florida Atlantic

Philip Florenzo - Clemson

Rocco Underwood - Florida

Ryan Wintermeyer - San Diego State

Slade Roy - LSU

Travis Drosos - UCLA

Tucker Dunn - Ball State

Tyler Duzansky - Penn State

Will Halkyard - Northwestern

William Wagner - Michigan

Published
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football