Brinkman Named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List
West Virginia University long senior Austin Brinkman was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list on Monday.
Brinkman has appeared in 38 games the last three seasons and has been the Mountaineers’ starting long snapper on punts, field goals and extra point attempts the last two years.
The Patrick Mannelly Award is presented to the most outstanding Long Snapper in Division I football.
Created in 2019, the Award is presented to the overall best Long Snapper at the Division I FBS level. The winner must have started 75% of games in his senior year, snap on punts and placements, and demonstrate a strong mentality, notable athleticism, as well as speed, accuracy and consistency in their snaps.
Patrick Mannelly, widely known as the best Long Snapper in the modern NFL era, was a four-year starter at long snapper and two-year starter at offensive line at Duke University before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Mannelly is the Bears career leader in games played at 245, the longest tenured Chicago Bear after playing 16 seasons, and a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.
Ten semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 11, 2024. Those names will be narrowed to three finalists and announced on Nov. 25, 2024 with the winner selected at the live award ceremony in Lake Bluff on Dec. 14, 2024.
Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List
Austin Brinkman - West Virginia
Austin Riggs - Rutgers
Beau Gardner - Georgia
Ben Anderson - Oklahoma
Brent Matiscik - TCU
Byron Floyd - Buffalo
Cayson Pfeiffer - Wisconsin
Christian Johnstone - Appalachian State
Colby Cox - Memphis
Dylan Black - Oregon State
Eli Stein - Arkansas
Ethan Hudak - Tulane
Hank Pepper - USC
Hunter Rogers - South Carolina
Jacob Garcia - Utah State
JT Greep - Utah
Julian Ashby - Vanderbilt
Kneeland Hibbett - Alabama
Luke Elkin - Iowa
Luke Hosford - Kansas
Nicholas Marino - Florida Atlantic
Philip Florenzo - Clemson
Rocco Underwood - Florida
Ryan Wintermeyer - San Diego State
Slade Roy - LSU
Travis Drosos - UCLA
Tucker Dunn - Ball State
Tyler Duzansky - Penn State
Will Halkyard - Northwestern
William Wagner - Michigan