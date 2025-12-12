A Way-Too-Early Breakdown of WVU Football's 2026 Opponents

With no bowl game to talk about this month for West Virginia, why not take a look ahead at what's to come for the Mountaineers in 2026?

The schedule has not been finalized, but the opponents have been for quite some time. The Big 12 Conference will release the full slate of league games sometime within the next two months, and then, we will know the exact order of the games and when they'll be played.

Of course, every team is going to look completely different by the time transfer portal recruiting comes to a close, but we do have at least an idea as to what to expect in year two under Rich Rodriguez.

Non-conference play

9/5 vs. Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers had a nice three-year run from 2020-22 under Jamey Chadwell, but since he left for Liberty, things have gone downhill. His replacement, Tim Beck, went 20-18 and was recently fired. Coastal's new leader is Ryan Beard, who helped Missouri State to a 7-5 record in their first year as a member of the FBS.

9/12 vs. UT Martin

The Skyhawks won 34 games between 2021-24, but experienced a big drop-off this season, finishing 6-6, including a 20-point loss to Oklahoma State, which was their only win this year, by the way. UT Martin is a decent FCS team, but not one that's going to scare the living daylights out of you, like James Madison did in 2019 or how Youngstown State has to others in years past.

9/19 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, N.C.)

Virginia has been down in the dumps for a long, long time, but they finally had a breakthrough season this year and came oh so close to punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff. They'll have to replace star QB Chandler Morris and leading rusher J'Mari Taylor, but the Hoos should still field a pretty solid team in 2026. This neutral field game is much better now than it appeared to be when it was announced a year ago.

Big 12 play

Home games: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State.

Road games: Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah.

Another year where West Virginia's toughest games, at least on paper, are on the road, and the more favorable matchups are at home. Ideally, you'd like to have it the other way around, but who knows? By the time all the dust settles, it may end up playing out that way.

Arizona was sneaky good this year, but assuming Noah Fifita returns for his senior year, they will be a top half of the league team. In my opinion, that will be the most challenging game at home, although I can see the argument for Houston as well.

West Virginia does continue to benefit from the coaching change at Penn State with Matt Campbell leaving Ames for Happy Valley, but regardless of who the coach is, Jack Trice is a tough place to play.

Texas Tech sure as heck isn't going anywhere, and to be honest, it wouldn't be all that surprising if they were even better in 2026.

Winning in Salt Lake City is not an easy task either, especially against what will be an older, physical football team.

The fact that TCU is the "easiest" road game on the slate should be a strong indicator of how tough the trips away from Morgantown will be next fall.

