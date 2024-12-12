Bruce Irvin Shows Interest in Returning to WVU Football
The news has yet to go official, but it's only a matter of time before West Virginia University announces that Rich Rodriguez will be the 36th head coach in the football program's history.
The report of his expected return brought a big boost of energy to Mountaineer Nation all over social media on Wednesday night, especially for some of his former players at WVU. Heck, even Bruce Irvin is juiced about the news, and he never played for Rodriguez. Shortly after the news dropped, Irvin sent out a tweet showing interest in returning to the program in one way or another.
Irvin also sent out a similar tweet the day Neal Brown was fired, asking people to tag Wren Baker to "bring me home."
Irvin was a dominant force along the West Virginia defensive line in 2010 and 2011, totaling 22.5 sacks in 26 games. He was selected 15th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft and went on to play 12 years in the league. Irvin spent time with the Raiders, Panthers, Falcons, Bears, Lions, and Dolphins, in addition to a pair of stints in Seattle. He has 56.5 sacks for his career.
