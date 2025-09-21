Brutal Takeaways From WVU's Loss to Kansas That Expose Deeper Problems
It's finally over. West Virginia's abysmal performance in the Big 12 opener is officially in the books, falling to Kansas, 41-10.
Here are my initial takeaways from this evening's game.
Play-calling/personnel usage is...yikes
I hate to ever bring up play-calling because it's the one thing everyone can easily attack, and more often than not, the judgment or criticism of the play-calling isn't valid. Tonight it was.
Marchiol (and the offense as a whole) do much better when they live in the quick game. The pass protection just isn't there to be able to throw it downfield.
Look, I get Tye Edwards wasn't available, but continuing to run the ball with Clay Ash, who has yet to really pop one this season, is baffling. If Cyncir Bowers and Diore Hubbard aren't trusted enough to have more of a role, then you can hit the panic button for that group. Ash has zero speed or burst, making life easy for the opposing team. And no, running Q draws with Marchiol isn't the answer either.
If Ash is going to continue to get the bulk of the carries, then it's time to drop back and throw it 50 times in the quick game.
Right side of the o-line is...yikes
Kimo Makane'ole and Ty'Kieast Crawford whiffed on their man a handful of times, and there were a couple of plays where they didn't get a hand on anyone. We're four games in now. I get it takes reps for that unit to click, but that's just a pure lack of effort/understanding of their assignment, and it's happening way too often. Much like the running back room, if Josh Aisosa and Xavier Bausley can't be trusted enough to be rotated into the game, that room is in for a long season.
The QB questions are still ongoing
Nicco Marchiol has to trust his receivers and get the ball out faster. The play inside the 10 near the end of the first half on 3rd and goal, he has to retreat and get the ball out, not step up in the pocket and be late on the drag route. He put the ball in danger a couple of times, but it was really the supporting cast that doomed him, particularly the offensive line. This is where I keep going back to: if you don't have a pocket to throw from, you can't have a pocket passer in at quarterback. Nothing against Nicco, trust me. If the protection was just average or respectable, it would work with Marchiol. Since it's not, they need someone who can run away from the pressure.
Jaylen Henderson flashed some promise, particularly in his first drive, where he rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown. For him, the next step is consistency. Did he do enough to earn more playing time or perhaps be in the conversation to start next week against Utah? It's possible. That scoring drive he led was the best the offense looked all night.
Um, special teams?
West Virginia had a horrific night on punt/kick coverage, allowing a bunch of yards and a kickoff return touchdown to begin the second half. Rich Rod has said on numerous occasions that he wants the ball to be kicked through the end zone. Ethan Head had a high touchback percentage at Tulane last year, yet has struggled to do it here. Why?
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Won the Last Brawl and Rich Rod Warns Pitt It Only Gets Harder From Here
Just Hours Before Kickoff, WVU Fans Reveal Their Kansas Game Predictions
Pat McAfee is All In on WVU This Week as His Super Dog Pick Against Kansas
Preston Fox, Jacob Barrick Ruled Out for WVU vs. Kansas — Who Replaces Them?
Three Games In and It’s Clear Rich Rodriguez Has Already Changed WVU Football