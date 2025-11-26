Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech
It's the final game of the 2025 season, and West Virginia has a tall task ahead of them with No. 5 Texas Tech coming to town. Of course, they will enter this one as massive underdogs, but can they at least keep this one competitive?
My picks for the week, using the numbers from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Texas Tech -23.5
Prediction: West Virginia covers.
You're probably thinking I've already begun indulging in some turkey and that the tryptophan is already taking effect. I can assure you, I'm not allowed in the kitchen until Thursday afternoon, so that's not the case.
West Virginia has been a much different team over the past month, and this is their bowl game. Yes, Texas Tech needs to win to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game and keep a pretty clean resume for the College Football Playoff, but I think we're going to see a valiant effort from the Mountaineers. No, I'm not calling for an upset and I do believe Tech wins by multiple scores, but this number is one I expect WVU to cover.
I am aware that Tech has won by 22 or more in each of its ten wins this season, but I'm confident WVU will put up a decent enough performance to not make it 11.
Total: 53.5
Prediction: Over
I don't really have a true opinion on the total here, but because I'm expecting WVU to cover, I assume that means this thing goes up and over the number. Even if the Mountaineers struggle offensively and put up just 14 points, Tech's offense is explosive enough to take on the responsibility of scoring enough to go over.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jackson Fields Expected to Debut Sunday, Giving West Virginia Its Full Roster at Last
Will Curtis Jones Jr. Play Both Ways Beyond 2025? Rich Rod Provides Some Insight on the Plan
Two West Virginia Natives Decommit From Power Four Schools — Can WVU Swoop In?
Rich Rod Says Recruiting Stars Shift More on Program Prestige Than Actual Evaluation
Rich Rod Hints Some Players May Be Encouraged to Move on in WVU Exit Meetings