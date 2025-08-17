Predicting All 12 Games on West Virginia's 2025 Schedule
With fall camp officially in the rearview mirror (for the media), it's time to make some predictions for the West Virginia Mountaineers' 2025 season.
On this morning's episode of Between The Eers, I was joined by former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon to predict all twelve games on the Mountaineers' schedule. Below, I give a little explanation of my pick for each game. You can watch the episode at the top of this page to see Eugene's picks.
8/30 vs. Robert Morris: Win
Sorry, Bobby Mo, I'm not spending much time on you. WVU remains undefeated against FCS opponents and kicks off Rich Rod 2.0 with a bang.
Record: 1-0
9/6 at Ohio: Win
Tricky game here. The Bobcats return dynamic dual-threat Parker Navarro at QB and several other pieces from last year's MAC championship team. WVU has to be careful not to look ahead to the Brawl here. Ohio took down Iowa State a few years ago, and this is a much better team on paper. WVU escapes Athens with a narrow win.
Record: 2-0
9/13 vs. Pitt: Win
Yes, West Virginia has over 70 newcomers, but that could be a really good thing. Yes, Pitt has several players back, but that's from a team that lost six straight to end the year, including to Toledo. A lot of pressure on both sides, but the home-field edge lifts WVU to victory.
Record: 3-0
9/20 at Kansas: Lose
After the win over Pitt, the Mountaineers will be mentally and physically exhausted. Kansas will be jacked up to play their first Big 12 home game in their newly renovated stadium, and the team itself is enough to be excited about. Jayhawks win.
Record: 3-1 (0-1)
9/27 vs. Utah: Lose
The Utes didn't have an offense last year. They went out and acquired a duo package from New Mexico in offensive coordinator Jason Beck and QB Devon Dampier to get them right on that side of the ball. The defense has always been there for the Utes, now they have the other side to complement it.
Record 3-2 (0-2)
10/3 at BYU: Win
Even with Jake Retzlaff, I expected the Cougars to take a step back this year. Without him? Whew, boy. Provo is a tough place to win, especially at night, but I think the Mountaineers get the job done here after dropping two straight.
Record: 4-2 (1-2)
10/18 at UCF: Win
UCF is in for a long, long year. Similar situation as WVU in bringing back a coach who was extremely successful at that particular job, but Scott Frost has a bigger rebuild on his hands. They were still trying to find their footing in the Big 12 under Malzahn and just hit the reset button.
Record: 5-2 (2-2)
10/25 vs. TCU: Lose
Josh Hoover is one of the best QBs in the Big 12. The running game is the question mark for me. If they can run it even a little, watch out for the Frogs.
Record: 5-3 (2-3)
11/1 at Houston: Win
This may be the ugliest game all year. Houston has a stingy defense, but not much to offer on offense. It's a completely different staff and team, but they get the win and help WVU fans try to bury the Hail Mary game from 2023.
Record: 6-3 (3-3)
11/8 vs. Colorado: Win
The Buffs need to figure out a lot offensively to have a chance in 2025, particularly at quarterback. The defense should be much better than it's been, so that's a plus. Winning in Morgantown? I don't see it. Not this year, at least.
Record: 7-3 (4-3)
11/15 at Arizona State: Lose
The defending Big 12 champ should be humming by this point in the season. If this game were a little earlier in the year, then maybe WVU could steal one on the road. With it being mid-November? Yeah, I don't give them much of a chance.
Record: 7-4 (4-4)
11/29 vs. Texas Tech: Lose
If Texas Tech's splurge on defensive help in the portal is full of swings and misses, it'll be the same average Texas Tech we're all accustomed to seeing. If they have a handful of studs on that side of the ball, then they're a favorite to win the Big 12. I'm giving the slightest of edges to the Red Raiders, mainly because I think they will have more hits than misses on defense.
Record: 7-5 (4-5)
