MAILBAG: Roster Additions, QB Plan for Opener, Scoring Offense, Two-Deep + More
From @wvufan2023:
Q: So this is a 2-part question and includes both sports:
1. How do you feel about the football additions that have been made to the roster over the last week or so?
2. How do you feel about the basketball roster now since it’s completely finished?
A: The additions for football are depth fillers, in my opinion. JUCO RB Tyler Jacklich may be the only one who actually makes an impact, if needed. If Tye Edwards gets cleared, I'm not sure how much of a role he'll play in 2025. Perhaps these guys help out later in the year, but I wouldn't expect much considering how behind they are on everything.
As far as the hoops roster, I mentioned this in my article over the weekend — Ross has his work cut out for him. Only one player (Morris Ugusuk) has played high-major basketball, and nearly half the roster (7/15) has never played a single minute of college basketball. There are certainly some intriguing players in the starting lineup, but that doesn't guarantee a successful year or spot in the NCAA Tournament.
From @wvlawgeek:
Q: When is the press going to realize that Coach Rod is intentional in his pressers. He sends messages to the team in anyway he can, the press is no different. Please pass this on!
A: I think many are still figuring out who he is and what types of responses he is going to give. If I lived in Morgantown, I'd be at every single one of these pressers and would try to ask things in a way where he's not going to give the same response over and over. It's hard, though, I'm not going to lie. We have had Rich on the show a couple of times since he was hired, and he likes to keep things close to the vest. The more opportunities you have to ask him things, the more you'll learn how to get him to open up. But as far as the messaging and stuff go, yeah, he certainly does that. I don't know why everyone got all worked up over the depth chart thing. That thing won't be final until the eve of gameday.
From @a_person58:
Q: Who do you think will start on the offensive line?
A: I'll be putting out a new depth chart projection somewhat soon and will go a little more in-depth on it, but as of today, I'll go LT Nick Krahe, LG Walter Young Bear, C Landen Livingston, RG Kimo Makane'ole, RT Ty'Kieast Crawford.
From @baylee_vankirk:
Q: Do you think the two reclasses in basketball can be impact players this year? I believe more in Jenkins but both intrigue me
A: I think Amir Jenkins needs to be. If not, who handles the ball and runs the offense behind Jasper Floyd? A two could always slide there, but that's not a guaranteed fix and could take said player out of his groove. Barning could, but he has more guys in front of him, so I'd venture to say Jenkins.
From @WVUBUMDITTY:
Q: With Zac Alley's high-risk/high-reward defense, how many points will Rich Rod's offense need to average to have an 8-9 win season?
A: Regardless of how the defense plays, I think you're going to have to average north of 30 per game. If the defense is a bit rough, then closer to 33-34. It's hard to win that many games if you're not hitting at least 30.
From @Michiganeer:
Q: Can we get your best guess on 2 deep?
Haven’t heard a thing on the LBs. What do you know about the LB situation? I’m concerned with this position group
A: I'll have a new depth chart projection rolling out here soon, but I'll give you my thoughts on the linebackers here.
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Bogle, Ashton Woods, Caden Biser
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Cutter, John Lewis, Mike Hastie, Cam Torbor
The SAM is the nickel in this defense, which can be confusing because of the different body types they'll play at that spot. Between the MIKE'S and WILL's, I think you have five game-ready, perhaps six if Ashton Woods can have an impact beyond special teams. Decent depth, not great. A top-heavy group.
From @sashabalboa1311:
Q: How many QBs will get playing time in the Robert Morris game?
A: I'll go three. My gut tells me he'll find a way to get four in, but I think it's pivotal for the "starter" to establish some chemistry and get into a rhythm, so he may play a little deeper into the game than normal. Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, and Max Brown each see time.
