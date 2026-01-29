CBS Sports Analyzes Rich Rod's First Year Back at WVU, but Key Context is Missing

To say West Virginia had a rough go of it in 2025 would be an understatement.

They lost to a Group of Five team for the first time since they fell to East Carolina 24-3 all the way back in 2008. And they tied the 2013 team for the second fewest wins in a season this century, only falling short of Rich Rod's first team in 2001, which won three games.

No matter how you want to put it, it wasn't a pretty sight. CBS Sports' John Talty recently graded every Power Four first-year coach and handed out a C- to Rich Rod.

"Rich Rodriguez learned that the reality of returning home is more challenging than the dream of it. In a much-publicized return to the school where he won 60 games in seven seasons the first time around, Rodriguez's Mountaineers 2.0 looked overwhelmed and a long way away from truly competing in the Big 12. An anemic WVU offense ranked No. 110 in scoring offense and No. 96 in total offense. If there's any solace for WVU fans, Rodriguez only won three games in his first season in Morgantown back in 2001 and rebounded the following year with nine wins. With how much the game has changed, though, it'll be much more challenging to have that big a turnaround in 2026."

The grade, I don't disagree with whatsoever. Listing off how bad the offense was without providing context is the part I take issue with.

WVU lost two of its top offensive playmakers in Week 2 for the season in running back Jahiem White (knee) and wide receiver Jaden Bray (foot). Not long after, they lost running back Tye Edwards (hip) for the season, in addition to starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol (foot).

The running back room was banged up all season long, which played a part in the group's ineffectiveness. Now, had all of those guys stayed healthy throughout the entire season, I'm not sure it would have changed the record all that much, if at all. But I don't believe the offense would have been as putrid as Talty stated.

As far as making the jump in 2026...it's possible. The transfer portal allowed Rich Rod to go out and get the type of players he needs to flip this thing in a hurry. It may not result in winning nine games as he did in year two during his first stint, but I wouldn't go as far as to call it "more challenging," considering how, back in the early 2000s, he couldn't reshape the roster to his image overnight, like he did this offseason.

