College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Cincinnati
Full highlights of the College Football 25 simulation of West Virginia vs. Cincinnati can be seen at the top of this page.
Below is a breakdown of the passing, rushing, and receiving totals for individual players along with a breakdown of how the scoring went in case you don't feel like watching the entire game. Through the first eight games of the season, these simulations have a 5-3 record.
Scoring Breakdown
(UC) Carter Brown 38-yard field goal (4:25 in 2nd QTR); UC 3-0
(UC) Aaron Turner 15-yard TD reception (0:53 in 2nd QTR); UC 10-0
(WVU) Michael Hayes II 53-yard field goal (0:02); UC 10-3
(WVU) Jahiem White 12-yard touchdown rush (1:06 in 3rd QTR); 10-10
(UC) Xzavier Henderson 4-yard touchdown catch (4:34 in 4th QTR); 17-10
(UC) Aaron Turner 52-yard touchdown reception (1:49 in 4th QTR); 24-10
(WVU) Traylon Ray 25-yard touchdown reception (0:44 in 4th QTR); 24-17
Passing
(WVU) Garrett Greene 20/27 241 yards, touchdown, interception
(UC) Brendan Sorsby 23/27 318 yards 3 touchdowns
Rushing
(WVU) Jahiem White 8 carries, 37 yards, touchdown
(UC) Corey Kiner 11 carries, 27 yards
Receiving
(UC) Aaron Turner 9 receptions, 161 yards, two touchdowns
(UC) Xzavier Henderson 5 receptions, 85 yards, touchdown
(WVU) Jahiem White 5 receptions, 32 yards
(WVU) Hudson Clement 5 receptions, 84 yards
(WVU) Traylon Ray 4 receptions, 43 yards, touchdown
(UC) Jamoi Mayes 3 receptions, 54 yards
(WVU) Kole Taylor 3 receptions, 38 yards
(UC) Joe Royer 3 receptions, 10 yards
(UC) Corey Kiner 2 receptions, 1 yard
(WVU) Preston Fox 1 reception, 9 yards
(WVU) Treylan Davis 1 reception, 26 yards
(WVU) Rodney Gallagher III 1 reception, 9 yards
2024 simulated results tracker
vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State L 17-23 (OT)
at Arizona W 21-20
at Cincinnati L 17-24
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
2024 actual results
vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State L 16-28
vs. Kansas State L 18-45
at Arizona W 31-26
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ten Young Mountaineers Who Made a Move During the Bye Week
WVU Locker Room Reacts to Darian DeVries Receiving Game Ball After First Win
What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win Over Robert Morris