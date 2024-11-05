Mountaineers Now

College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Cincinnati

EA Sports gives its prediction for this week's Big 12 matchup featuring the Mountaineers and Bearcats.

Schuyler Callihan

Full highlights of the College Football 25 simulation of West Virginia vs. Cincinnati can be seen at the top of this page.

Below is a breakdown of the passing, rushing, and receiving totals for individual players along with a breakdown of how the scoring went in case you don't feel like watching the entire game. Through the first eight games of the season, these simulations have a 5-3 record.

Scoring Breakdown

(UC) Carter Brown 38-yard field goal (4:25 in 2nd QTR); UC 3-0

(UC) Aaron Turner 15-yard TD reception (0:53 in 2nd QTR); UC 10-0

(WVU) Michael Hayes II 53-yard field goal (0:02); UC 10-3

(WVU) Jahiem White 12-yard touchdown rush (1:06 in 3rd QTR); 10-10

(UC) Xzavier Henderson 4-yard touchdown catch (4:34 in 4th QTR); 17-10

(UC) Aaron Turner 52-yard touchdown reception (1:49 in 4th QTR); 24-10

(WVU) Traylon Ray 25-yard touchdown reception (0:44 in 4th QTR); 24-17

Passing

(WVU) Garrett Greene 20/27 241 yards, touchdown, interception

(UC) Brendan Sorsby 23/27 318 yards 3 touchdowns

Rushing

(WVU) Jahiem White 8 carries, 37 yards, touchdown

(UC) Corey Kiner 11 carries, 27 yards

Receiving

(UC) Aaron Turner 9 receptions, 161 yards, two touchdowns

(UC) Xzavier Henderson 5 receptions, 85 yards, touchdown

(WVU) Jahiem White 5 receptions, 32 yards

(WVU) Hudson Clement 5 receptions, 84 yards

(WVU) Traylon Ray 4 receptions, 43 yards, touchdown

(UC) Jamoi Mayes 3 receptions, 54 yards

(WVU) Kole Taylor 3 receptions, 38 yards

(UC) Joe Royer 3 receptions, 10 yards

(UC) Corey Kiner 2 receptions, 1 yard

(WVU) Preston Fox 1 reception, 9 yards

(WVU) Treylan Davis 1 reception, 26 yards

(WVU) Rodney Gallagher III 1 reception, 9 yards

2024 simulated results tracker

vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State L 17-23 (OT)
at Arizona W 21-20
at Cincinnati L 17-24
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech

2024 actual results

vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State L 16-28
vs. Kansas State L 18-45
at Arizona W 31-26
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech

