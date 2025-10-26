SI

‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 10

Where is Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and the rest of the ESPN crew heading next weekend?

For the first time since 2008, ESPN’s hit show College GameDay traveled to Nashville on Saturday to set the stage for the highly anticipated Week 9 matchup between No. 10 Vanderbilt and No. 15 Missouri.

It wasn’t the prettiest game—there were loads of penalties and just one touchdown before the fourth quarter—but the Commodores prevailed on home turf, defeating the Tigers 17–10. Vanderbilt’s hopes to make the College Football Playoff as the SEC’s surprise team are alive and well.

As we wrap up another weekend of college football, it’s time to look ahead to next Saturday. The big question remains: Where will Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and the rest of ESPN’s College GameDay cast be heading next weekend?

As Sports Illustrated’s Dan Lyons pointed out earlier this week, there wasn’t an obvious choice for a destination in Week 10. As it stands before the latest AP rankings come out Sunday, there are only two matchups between top-25 teams on next weekend’s slate. No. 17 Tennessee hosts No. 13 Oklahoma, but College GameDay went to Norman in Week 2 and Knoxville in Week 3. The other matchup is between No. 10 Vanderbilt and No. 22 Texas, but the Commodores have been featured twice already this season (the Week 9 host and the road team in Week 6 against Alabama).

Is this the week College GameDay takes on a new campus?

ESPN’s College GameDay Week 10 destination

College GameDay will be heading to Salt Lake City, Utah in Week 10 for a Big 12 showdown between Cincinnati and Utah.

No. 21 Cincinnati (7-1) is coming off a victory at home over Baylor on Saturday while Utah (6-2) rolled over Colorado.

Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season

Week

Date

City

Home Team

Road Team

Host Game Score

1

Aug. 30

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State

Texas

14–7 Ohio State

2

Sept. 6

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma

Michigan

24–13 Oklahoma

3

Sept. 13

Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee

Georgia

44–41 Georgia (OT)

4

Sept. 20

Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami

Florida

26–7 Miami

5

Sept. 27

University Park, Pa.

Penn State

Oregon

30–24 Oregon (OT)

6

Oct. 4

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama

Vanderbilt

30–14 Alabama

7

Oct. 11

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

Indiana

30–20 Indiana

8

Oct.18

Athens, Ga.

Georgia

Ole Miss

43–35 Georgia

9

Oct. 25

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt

Missouri

17–10 Vanderbilt

10

Nov. 1

Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah

Cincinnati

