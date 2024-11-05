WVU Locker Room Reacts to Darian DeVries Receiving Game Ball After First Win
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries was presented with the game ball following his first official win with the Mountaineers in the locker room by athletic director Wren Baker.
"Coach, we are so happy that you're here. Love what you're building. Love watching you guys play," Baker said. "We've got a lot of guys that come in because you believe in each other, believe in your coaches, and believe in this program. So first of many, game ball goes to you, coach."
The Mountaineers took care of business against Robert Morris, winning by a final score of 87-59. DeVries admitted that he couldn't have scripted a better start when the team got out to a 30-2 lead in the opening minutes of the game.
"We've all been there before, and you got a big lead and things, but for us, it's, how do you capture, you know, those moments where I thought we were really good and continue to maintain that for a longer period of time and that's the that's the part that we got to continue to think about and talk about in the huddles and maintaining that high level of urgency is what we're looking for the most. So again, it's first game in a early opener, like this, I liked our guys and their mindset that we came out with. We'll take that start every night if we can."
