College Football 27 Simulation of WVU/Arizona Decided in Final Minute
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We just completed our weekly College Football 27 simulation of this week's WVU football game, and boy, it was a nail-biter, resulting in a heartbreaker for the Mountaineers, falling 31-24. Mike Hawkins Jr. threw a pick-six to give the Wildcats the lead, who were down 24-0 at one point. Hawkins had a little time to work with at the end of the game after the pick and had a Hail Mary attempt into the end zone fall incomplete.
Here is how this week's simulation vs. Arizona went.
BOX SCORE
Arizona: 0-7-0-24 — 31
West Virginia: 14-10-0-0 — 24
Individual Stats (West Virginia)
Offense
Mike Hawkins Jr.: 15/24 for 159 yards, one touchdown, one interception | 14 carries for 59 yards, one touchdown
Cam Cook: 14 carries for 157 yards, one touchdown | 1 reception for 20 yards
Amari Latimer: 1 carry for 2 yards
DJ Epps: 3 receptions for 31 yards 1 carry, -3 yards
Josh Sapp: 9 receptions for 91 yards, one touchdown
John Neider: 1 reception for 12 yards
TaRon Francis: 1 reception for 5 yards
Defensive leaders
N/S Geimere Latimer: 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
LB Ben Cutter: 9 tackles, 4 tackles for loss
S Matt Sieg: 7 tackles
S Kamari Wilson: 6 tackles
LB Tyler Stolsky: 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack
DL Corey McIntyre Jr.: 4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack
Individual Stats (Arizona)
Offense
QB Noah Fifita: 24/34 for 336 yards 3 touchdowns | 5 carries, -18 yards
RB Kedrick Reescano: 11 carries for 46 yards | 3 receptions for 71 yards
RB Quincy Craig: 4 carries, 12 yards | 3 receptions for 23 yards
WR Giovanni Richardson: 5 receptions for 107 yards, one touchdown | 1 carry for 3 yards
WR Isaiah Mizell: 9 receptions for 108 yards, 2 touchdowns
TE Arthur Ban: 2 receptions for 14 yards
SCORES BY QUARTER
1st quarter: Mike Hawkins Jr. 4-yard touchdown run; WVU leads 7-0
Cam Cook 90-yard touchdown run; WVU leads 14-0
2nd quarter: Josh Sapp 13-yard touchdown reception from Hawkins; WVU leads 21-0
Jack Cassidy 19-yard field goal; WVU leads 24-0
Isaiah Mizell 23-yard touchdown from Fifita; WVU still leads 24-7
3rd quarter: No scores
4th quarter: Giovanni Richardson 38-yard touchdown reception from Fifita; WVU still leads 24-14
Michael Salgado-Medina 27-yard field goal; WVU still leads 24-17
Isaiah Mizzell: 9-yard touchdown reception; game tied 24-24
Jay'Vion Cole 51-yard interception on Mike Hawkins Jr., returned for a touchdown; Arizona leads 31-24
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_