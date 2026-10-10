College Football 27 Simulation of WVU/Arizona Decided in Final Minute

We just completed our weekly College Football 27 simulation of this week's WVU football game, and boy, it was a nail-biter, resulting in a heartbreaker for the Mountaineers, falling 31-24. Mike Hawkins Jr. threw a pick-six to give the Wildcats the lead, who were down 24-0 at one point. Hawkins had a little time to work with at the end of the game after the pick and had a Hail Mary attempt into the end zone fall incomplete.

Here is how this week's simulation vs. Arizona went.

BOX SCORE

Arizona: 0-7-0-24 — 31

West Virginia: 14-10-0-0 — 24

Individual Stats (West Virginia)

Offense

Mike Hawkins Jr.: 15/24 for 159 yards, one touchdown, one interception | 14 carries for 59 yards, one touchdown

Cam Cook: 14 carries for 157 yards, one touchdown | 1 reception for 20 yards

Amari Latimer: 1 carry for 2 yards

DJ Epps: 3 receptions for 31 yards 1 carry, -3 yards

Josh Sapp: 9 receptions for 91 yards, one touchdown

John Neider: 1 reception for 12 yards

TaRon Francis: 1 reception for 5 yards

Defensive leaders

N/S Geimere Latimer: 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

LB Ben Cutter: 9 tackles, 4 tackles for loss

S Matt Sieg: 7 tackles

S Kamari Wilson: 6 tackles

LB Tyler Stolsky: 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

DL Corey McIntyre Jr.: 4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack

Individual Stats (Arizona)

Offense

QB Noah Fifita: 24/34 for 336 yards 3 touchdowns | 5 carries, -18 yards

RB Kedrick Reescano: 11 carries for 46 yards | 3 receptions for 71 yards

RB Quincy Craig: 4 carries, 12 yards | 3 receptions for 23 yards

WR Giovanni Richardson: 5 receptions for 107 yards, one touchdown | 1 carry for 3 yards

WR Isaiah Mizell: 9 receptions for 108 yards, 2 touchdowns

TE Arthur Ban: 2 receptions for 14 yards

SCORES BY QUARTER

1st quarter: Mike Hawkins Jr. 4-yard touchdown run; WVU leads 7-0

Cam Cook 90-yard touchdown run; WVU leads 14-0

2nd quarter: Josh Sapp 13-yard touchdown reception from Hawkins; WVU leads 21-0

Jack Cassidy 19-yard field goal; WVU leads 24-0

Isaiah Mizell 23-yard touchdown from Fifita; WVU still leads 24-7

3rd quarter: No scores

4th quarter: Giovanni Richardson 38-yard touchdown reception from Fifita; WVU still leads 24-14

Michael Salgado-Medina 27-yard field goal; WVU still leads 24-17

Isaiah Mizzell: 9-yard touchdown reception; game tied 24-24

Jay'Vion Cole 51-yard interception on Mike Hawkins Jr., returned for a touchdown; Arizona leads 31-24