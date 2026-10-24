College Football 27 Simulation Results of West Virginia vs. TCU

Kickoff is almost here for West Virginia and TCU, but just a few minutes ago, our weekly College Football 27 simulation of the Mountaineers' game went final, and well, if it's a sign of what's to come, the vibes heading into the bye week aren't going to be great.

Here's a full recap of the stats, scoring summary, and what a loss like this would mean if it happens.

BOX SCORE

West Virginia: 3-0-7-7 — 17

TCU: 0-14-7-14 — 35

West Virginia (Individual Stats)

OFFENSE

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 20/31 for 184 yards | 13 carries, 79 yards, one touchdown

RB Cam Cook: 19 carries for 41 yards, one touchdown | six receptions for 18 yards

WR Jaden Bray: six receptions for 85 yards

WR DJ Epps: three receptions for 41 yards

WR John Neider: three receptions for 37 yards

TE Josh Sapp: two receptions for three yards

DEFENSE

S Kamari Wilson: 9 tackles, one tackle for loss

LB Ben Cutter: 8 tackles, three tackles for loss

N/S Geimere Latimer: 7 tackles

LB Isaiah Patterson: 6 tackles, one tackle for loss

S Matt Sieg: 3 tackles

DE Zeke Durham-Campbell: 3 tackles, one tackle for loss

DL KJ Henson: one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss

TCU (Individual Stats)

QB Jaden Craig: 18/25 for 207 yards, two touchdowns | six carries for 44 yards, one touchdown

RB Jon Denman: 20 carries, 172 yards, two touchdowns | six receptions for 42 yards

WR Jordan Dwyer: four receptions for 56 yards, one touchdown

WR James Scott: two receptions for 28 yards

WR Ed Small: two receptions for 49 yards, one touchdown

TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton: three receptions for 24 yards

SCORING SUMMARY

1st quarter: Jack Cassidy 33-yard field goal; WVU leads 3-0

2nd quarter: RB Jon Denman 1-yard TD run; TCU leads 7-3

Jon Denman 93-yard TD run; TCU leads 14-3

3rd quarter: Jaden Craig 8-yard TD pass to Ed Small; TCU leads 21-3

Cam Cook 36-yard TD run; TCU still leads 21-10

4th quarter: Jaden Craig 35-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer; TCU leads 28-10

Jaden Craig 23-yard touchdown run; TCU leads 35-10

Mike Hawkins Jr. 27-yard touchdown run; TCU still leads 35-17

What a multi-score loss would do to this team

No one is going to throw in the towel; there is still a full month of football for this group to win some games and finish the year strong, but going into the bye at 4-4 with a road trip to Texas Tech on deck is not ideal. No matter if it's a one-point loss, or in the simulation's case of losing by 18, it will still be a big punch to the gut.

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