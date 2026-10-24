College Football 27 Simulation Results of West Virginia vs. TCU
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Kickoff is almost here for West Virginia and TCU, but just a few minutes ago, our weekly College Football 27 simulation of the Mountaineers' game went final, and well, if it's a sign of what's to come, the vibes heading into the bye week aren't going to be great.
Here's a full recap of the stats, scoring summary, and what a loss like this would mean if it happens.
BOX SCORE
West Virginia: 3-0-7-7 — 17
TCU: 0-14-7-14 — 35
West Virginia (Individual Stats)
OFFENSE
QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 20/31 for 184 yards | 13 carries, 79 yards, one touchdown
RB Cam Cook: 19 carries for 41 yards, one touchdown | six receptions for 18 yards
WR Jaden Bray: six receptions for 85 yards
WR DJ Epps: three receptions for 41 yards
WR John Neider: three receptions for 37 yards
TE Josh Sapp: two receptions for three yards
DEFENSE
S Kamari Wilson: 9 tackles, one tackle for loss
LB Ben Cutter: 8 tackles, three tackles for loss
N/S Geimere Latimer: 7 tackles
LB Isaiah Patterson: 6 tackles, one tackle for loss
S Matt Sieg: 3 tackles
DE Zeke Durham-Campbell: 3 tackles, one tackle for loss
DL KJ Henson: one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss
TCU (Individual Stats)
QB Jaden Craig: 18/25 for 207 yards, two touchdowns | six carries for 44 yards, one touchdown
RB Jon Denman: 20 carries, 172 yards, two touchdowns | six receptions for 42 yards
WR Jordan Dwyer: four receptions for 56 yards, one touchdown
WR James Scott: two receptions for 28 yards
WR Ed Small: two receptions for 49 yards, one touchdown
TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton: three receptions for 24 yards
SCORING SUMMARY
1st quarter: Jack Cassidy 33-yard field goal; WVU leads 3-0
2nd quarter: RB Jon Denman 1-yard TD run; TCU leads 7-3
Jon Denman 93-yard TD run; TCU leads 14-3
3rd quarter: Jaden Craig 8-yard TD pass to Ed Small; TCU leads 21-3
Cam Cook 36-yard TD run; TCU still leads 21-10
4th quarter: Jaden Craig 35-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer; TCU leads 28-10
Jaden Craig 23-yard touchdown run; TCU leads 35-10
Mike Hawkins Jr. 27-yard touchdown run; TCU still leads 35-17
What a multi-score loss would do to this team
No one is going to throw in the towel; there is still a full month of football for this group to win some games and finish the year strong, but going into the bye at 4-4 with a road trip to Texas Tech on deck is not ideal. No matter if it's a one-point loss, or in the simulation's case of losing by 18, it will still be a big punch to the gut.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_