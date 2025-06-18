Mountaineers Now

College Football Bowl + Playoff Schedule for 2025-26 Has Been Released

Let's take a complete look at College Football's postseason schedule.

The NCAA has released the entire 44 game schedule for the 2025-2026 college football bowl season. It will kick off on December 13th with the Celebration Bowl, and conclude with the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 19th.

Regular Bowl Game Schedule:

Dec. 13: Celebration Bowl, 12 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 13: LA Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 16: Salute to Veterans Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 17: Cure Bowl, 5 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 17: Gasparilla Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 19: Myrtle Beach Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 22: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 23: Boca Raton Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 23: New Orleans Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 23: Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 24: Hawai’i Bowl, 8 or 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 26: GameAbove Sports Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 26: Rate Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 26: First Responder Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27: Military Bowl, 11 a.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27: Pinstripe Bowl, 12 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 27: Fenway Bowl, 2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27: Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 27: Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on The CW

Dec. 27: New Mexico Bowl, 5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27: Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 27: Texas Bowl, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 29: Birmingham Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 30: Independence Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 30: Music City Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 30: Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 31: ReliaQuest Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 31: Sun Bowl, 2 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 31: Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 31: Las Vegas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 2: Armed Forces Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 2: Liberty Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 2: Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN

TBD: Holiday Bowl, TBD on Fox

College Football Playoff Schedule:

Dec. 31: Cotton Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1: Orange Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1: Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, 4 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1: Sugar Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 8: Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 9: Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 19: National Championship, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

West Virginia's Bowl History

15-22 overall

3-7 in last 10 appearances

3-0 in BCS era (Fiesta, Sugar, Orange Bowl champions)

Appeared in a bowl game 11 straight years, spanning from 2002-12

Josh Wolfe
