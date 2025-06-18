College Football Bowl + Playoff Schedule for 2025-26 Has Been Released
The NCAA has released the entire 44 game schedule for the 2025-2026 college football bowl season. It will kick off on December 13th with the Celebration Bowl, and conclude with the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 19th.
Regular Bowl Game Schedule:
Dec. 13: Celebration Bowl, 12 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 13: LA Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 16: Salute to Veterans Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 17: Cure Bowl, 5 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 17: Gasparilla Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 19: Myrtle Beach Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 22: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 23: Boca Raton Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 23: New Orleans Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 23: Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 24: Hawai’i Bowl, 8 or 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 26: GameAbove Sports Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 26: Rate Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 26: First Responder Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 27: Military Bowl, 11 a.m. on ESPN
Dec. 27: Pinstripe Bowl, 12 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 27: Fenway Bowl, 2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 27: Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 27: Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on The CW
Dec. 27: New Mexico Bowl, 5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 27: Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 27: Texas Bowl, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 29: Birmingham Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 30: Independence Bowl, 2 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 30: Music City Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 30: Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 31: ReliaQuest Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 31: Sun Bowl, 2 p.m. on CBS
Dec. 31: Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 31: Las Vegas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 2: Armed Forces Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 2: Liberty Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 2: Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN
TBD: Holiday Bowl, TBD on Fox
College Football Playoff Schedule:
Dec. 31: Cotton Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1: Orange Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1: Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, 4 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1: Sugar Bowl CFP Quarterfinal, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 8: Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 9: Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 19: National Championship, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
West Virginia's Bowl History
15-22 overall
3-7 in last 10 appearances
3-0 in BCS era (Fiesta, Sugar, Orange Bowl champions)
Appeared in a bowl game 11 straight years, spanning from 2002-12
