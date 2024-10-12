Predictions Are In! College GameDay Crew Picks WVU vs. Iowa State
West Virginia and No. 11 Iowa State are just hours away from kicking things off at Milan Puskar Stadium in a very important clash of 2-0 Big 12 teams. The Mountaineers are looking to pick up their first win over a ranked opponent under the lights for the first time in 15(!) years.
This morning, the ESPN College GameDay panel made their predictions for tonight's game.
Desmond Howard
"No one's really talked about this team this season. They return 19 starters, ten on offense. They've had a fantastic season thus far. I'm going with Iowa State
Nick Saban
"I'm going with Iowa State too. I think they're one of the most underrated teams in then country."
Kaitlin Olson (guest picker)
"My friend Pat here, he went to West Virginia and he's very big and very oafy He hasn't warmed up yet so I'm going to go ahead and go with Iowa State, mainly because I don't really care about either one."
Pat McAfee
"Okay, okay. Big and oafy. I'm going to put this as my Twitter profile. I appreciate the fact you said that we were friends though you said that at the very beginning, didn't sound like it. It's coal miner's game, okay? West Virginia's paying tribute...give me the Mountaineers."
Kirk Herbstreit
"Hostile environment...Rocco Becht's poise and decision-making is the difference. Hard-fought game, give me the Clones."
The Mountaineers and Cyclones will tee it up at approximately 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
