Local Miners React to West Virginia's "Coal Rush" Uniforms
The coal industry means so much to the people in the state of West Virginia and has for decades. Most West Virginians have a coal miner or two somewhere in the family and in a lot of cases, mining runs through several generations of the family.
It's one of the few industries that has done very well in the state, but going under the ground is no easy chore. It's a dangerous job that puts a huge amount of stress on the families each day their loved one leaves early in the morning for work.
Recently, the creative and social media team at WVU took the new Coal Rush jersey and helmet to a local mine to show off the new look to a few miners and they were honored by the tribute.
“I just look at it and I think it’s just a really good tribute to all coal miners past, present, and future. It’s basically helped shape the history of the coal mining in this state,” one miner said in the video.
“We come in here for our families, our kids, our wives…to get to do that every day and then to have you guys show us that you’re recognizing us, that means a lot to us.”
West Virginia tight ends coach Blaine Stewart was also featured in the video and stated, “If our football team could encapsulate that culture of toughness, grit, an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay, I think we’ll make this state proud.”
The Mountaineers will sport the new all-black look this Saturday against Iowa State at 8 p.m. EST.
