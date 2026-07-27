Could the Backyard Brawl Return Sooner Than Expected?

West Virginia and Pitt fans can't stand each other for a variety of reasons, but there is one thing that they do agree on — the Backyard Brawl needs to be played every year, regardless of conference affiliation.

Conference realignment took the game away for a decade, and the games over the last four years proved that no matter how long the rivalry was in hibernation or what era of football we are in, it is still as fierce and intense as ever.

The two aren't set to meet again until September 1st, 2029, in Pittsburgh.

On Monday morning, WVU athletic director Wren Baker announced an update to the 2027 schedule , which will move their non-conference matchup versus Ohio from September 18th to August 28th, as part of Week 0.

Could this be the first step to getting Pitt on the schedule as early as next year?

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's certainly possible, but I wouldn't get your hopes up just yet.

Although this opens up the September 18th date for WVU, which is also a week that Pitt does not have a game scheduled, West Virginia would not only have to buy out of one of its games against VMI or Southern Miss, but also forfeit a home game.

Now, you may think, who the heck cares about playing a home game versus one of those teams compared to playing Pitt? I get that. It could be played on the moon, and WVU fans would still find a way to get there in time to tailgate. But regardless of who the opponent is, home games matter because it generates revenue.

As things currently stand, West Virginia has seven home games in 2027. Perhaps that was part of the plan all along — get three non-conference home games, and if you can get Pitt back on the slate, you take the lower of the two buyouts to get the Brawl back.

But if WVU is moving things around to play the game, they aren't going to go on the road in 2027, have a gap year, and then go back up to Pitt in 2029. Just like how Pitt is not going to be willing to come back to Morgantown in 2027 when it is their turn to host. If something is in the works, then something will have to get moved around in 2028.

For 2028, Pitt has Northern Illinois (9/2), at UConn (11/4), and Notre Dame (date TBD).

West Virginia has Tennessee (9/2), Youngstown State (9/9), and Akron (9/16).

I wouldn't completely rule out Wren Baker and Pitt AD Allen Greene figuring something out, but this could also just end up being a way for West Virginia to create another bye week within its 2027 schedule.