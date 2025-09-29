Mountaineers Now

Diore Hubbard Added to the Depth Chart Ahead of BYU Matchup

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez adds running back Diore Hubbard to this week's depth chart

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University football vs. Pitt 2025
West Virginia University football vs. Pitt 2025 / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) are on the road this week to take on the BYU Cougars (4-0, 1-0) Friday night. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. EST with the action broadcasting on ESPN.

Redshirt freshman running back Diore Hubard made his first career start last Saturday in the 48-14 loss to Utah. He finished with 61 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He was not listed on the depth chart last week ahead of the matchup, but is listed alongside Tye Edwards and Cincere Bowers, who both missed last week with injuries, and Clay Ash.

Redshirt senior quarterback Jaylen Henderson got the start last week, while junior Nicco Marchiol was out with a foot injury. Henderson was sidelined for the second half after throwing for 22 yards and rushing for 28. Redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins led the only two WVU touchdown drives. Marchiol remains on the depth chart.

Bandit Jimmori Robinson made the start at defensive end on Saturday and again not listed on the two-deep, and redshirt senior Justin Smith-Brown has started at WR (Z) the last two games even though his has been listed as the backup at X.

Starting center Landon Livingston was out with a lower body injury. Carson Lee got the start against the Utes. Livingston remains on the depth chart.

OFFENSE

QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins

RB: Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Tye Edwards OR Diore Hubbard

WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh OR Jordan McCants

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay

LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel

BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones Jr.

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo

LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

FS: Kekoura Tarnue, Israel Boyce OR Derek Carter

BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker

RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Why Rodriguez May Consider Starting Jaylen Henderson Again Over Khalil Wilkins

WVU Redshirt Tracker: Who Is Still Eligible After the First Five Games?

Rich Rod Not Blaming Injuries for 'Disappointing' & 'Embarrassing' Losses in Big 12 Play

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football