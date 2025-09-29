Diore Hubbard Added to the Depth Chart Ahead of BYU Matchup
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) are on the road this week to take on the BYU Cougars (4-0, 1-0) Friday night. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. EST with the action broadcasting on ESPN.
Redshirt freshman running back Diore Hubard made his first career start last Saturday in the 48-14 loss to Utah. He finished with 61 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He was not listed on the depth chart last week ahead of the matchup, but is listed alongside Tye Edwards and Cincere Bowers, who both missed last week with injuries, and Clay Ash.
Redshirt senior quarterback Jaylen Henderson got the start last week, while junior Nicco Marchiol was out with a foot injury. Henderson was sidelined for the second half after throwing for 22 yards and rushing for 28. Redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins led the only two WVU touchdown drives. Marchiol remains on the depth chart.
Bandit Jimmori Robinson made the start at defensive end on Saturday and again not listed on the two-deep, and redshirt senior Justin Smith-Brown has started at WR (Z) the last two games even though his has been listed as the backup at X.
Starting center Landon Livingston was out with a lower body injury. Carson Lee got the start against the Utes. Livingston remains on the depth chart.
OFFENSE
QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins
RB: Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Tye Edwards OR Diore Hubbard
WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh OR Jordan McCants
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay
LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones Jr.
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
FS: Kekoura Tarnue, Israel Boyce OR Derek Carter
BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker
RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Why Rodriguez May Consider Starting Jaylen Henderson Again Over Khalil Wilkins
WVU Redshirt Tracker: Who Is Still Eligible After the First Five Games?
Rich Rod Not Blaming Injuries for 'Disappointing' & 'Embarrassing' Losses in Big 12 Play