Former WVU QB Clint Trickett Scores Power Four Offensive Coordinator Job

Former West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett is taking a new job, for the second time this offseason. Thursday evening, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported that Trickett would be accepting the job as the offensive coordinator at Maryland.

Trickett left Jacksonville State earlier this offseason to join first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield at Arkansas, where he was set to lead the quarterback room. Maryland's current offensive coordinator, Pep Hamilton, will be moving into an advisory role for the Terps.

This will be the fourth time Trickett has been a coordinator at the FBS level and the third time that he owns the title completely. His offensive units have had success both on the ground and by airing it out. This past season at Jax State, the Gamecocks averaged 419.2 yards per game, which ranked 35th nationally. Much of that production came via the ground game, led by new WVU running back Cam Cook. Jax State posted 258 rushing yards per game, putting them in the elite company of Navy, Utah, and Air Force — the only teams to rush for a higher average.

Clint isn't the only Trickett to take a new job this offseason. His father, Rick, left Jax State earlier this offseason to return to Morgantown and reunite with Rich Rodriguez, taking over for Jack Bicknell, who was in charge of the offensive line for just one season. Rick and Rich Rod have had a ton of success together over the years, and with Clint looking to climb the ladder, it made all the sense in the world for Rick to land at WVU. Chance Trickett, Clint and Travis' brother, also joined WVU this offseason as the Director of Player Evaluation, coming from the Los Angeles Rams' scouting department.

Trickett's coaching history

2015-16: East Mississippi C.C., Quarterbacks Coach

2017-19: Florida Atlantic, Tight Ends Coach

2020: Florida Atlantic, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

2021: Marshall, Wide Receivers Coach/Pass Game Coordinator

2022-23: Marshall, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

2024: Georgia Southern, Tight Ends Coach/Pass Game Coordinator

2025: Jacksonville State, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

2026: Arkansas, Quarterbacks

2026: Maryland, Offensive Coodinator

