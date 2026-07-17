EA Sports Got These Five WVU Player Ratings Wrong in College Football 27

I can’t even begin to imagine how difficult it is for the folks at EA Sports to give player ratings to every player in college football, especially when there’s so much movement with the transfer portal.

That said, they always tend to have a few swings and misses throughout every roster, and on West Virginia’s, there are five players that I believe are misrated.

TE Ryan Ward (66)

Ward is the only returning piece from last year’s roster in the tight end room and will have a chance to be the guy coming out of fall camp. Clemson transfer Josh Sapp (75) and Mississippi State transfer Cam Ball (72) will also be in the mix, and there’s a good chance that we see a three-man rotation there this fall. Those two, I can understand, but Ward being significantly lower than them, having the same rating as true freshman Kade Bush, and four points lower than another true freshman, Sam Hamilton (70), doesn’t make much sense if you ask me. Not to mention, he dropped two points since last year.

C Landen Livingston (85), C Wes King (76)

Livingston had a fairly strong rating in last year‘s game, so it’s not all that surprising that he is rated in the mid 80s this year, but it does feel a little strong. King is somehow rated nine points lower and yet could come out of fall camp as the team's starting center. About a month ago, I projected every Mountaineer player's rating, and I had King at an 81, so this is a little too low for me.

LB Cam Torbor (65)

Torbor being listed as the team’s No. 4 WILL linebacker in the game is quite the eyebrow raiser. I think there’s a legitimate chance that he could start this season, even if it’s not right out of the gate. He is one of their longest and most athletic players at that position, and had a pretty good spring from everything I hear. Illinois transfer Malachi Hood (69), Villanova transfer Jason Hall Jr. (68), and Ashton Woods (65) all sit above him.

CB Chams Diagne (70)

Yeah, this one really opened my eyes. Not only is Diagne rated a 70, but he is listed as the team’s sixth-best corner on the game, despite being their true No. 1 heading into the season. Because they don’t have a set position for Nickel/Sam, Geimere Latimer (78) and Maliek Hawkins (71) are listed here. Jaire Rawlison (73), Nick Taylor (73), and Keyshawn Robinson (73) all have higher ratings.