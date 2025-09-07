ESPN Now Expects WVU to Lose Out After Stunning Loss to Ohio
West Virginia was going to have a tough path to six wins (bowl eligibility) given the strength of the Big 12 schedule, and now, that path just got much harder. The Mountaineers fell to the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday by a 17-10 score, and now, the question becomes, when do they get back in the win column?
Well, according to the ESPN (FPI) Football Power Index, the answer would be next year. No, I'm dead serious. That's what their model is saying as of this very moment.
What the FPI says about WVU's chances to win each remaining game
vs. Pitt - 40.6%
at Kansas - 17.8%
vs. Utah - 22.7%
at BYU - 11.4%
at UCF - 30.8%
vs. TCU - 22.7%
at Houston - 31.5%
vs. Colorado - 49.1%
at Arizona State - 17.5%
vs. Texas Tech - 29.7%
Could losing out happen?
I mean, anything is possible, but I do see West Virginia picking up a few more wins this season, especially once they find some answers offensively. That defense is good enough to keep you in a bunch of games.
The computers (and humans, for that matter) have every right to question when this bunch will win another game. Assuming Jahiem White is going to be on the shelf for a while, WVU has to find a way to create more explosive plays behind a well-below-average offensive line. Clay Ash is a hard worker, but he's not going to rack up a bunch of yardage. Getting Cyncir Bowers, Tye Edwards, or Diore Hubbard more involved HAS to happen.
Losing to a Group of Six team is one thing, but when you lose two of your most explosive offensive players to injury, it just pours salt on the wound.
So, when is the next win?
There's a chance Rich Rod gets this group refocused and they bounce back with a massive win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, but I'd say the next clear chance at a win would be the road game at UCF. They're in a similar boat with a bunch of new players and don't have much quality depth on either side of the ball.
