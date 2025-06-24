Every WVU Football Road Game Ranked by How Hostile the Environment Will Be
West Virginia will play six games away from Milan Puskar Stadium in 2025, five of which will take place in Big 12 Conference play. At first glance, the road slate looks pretty favorable, but if the Mountaineers aren't careful, they could trip up and fall in one of the games they should be favored in.
Which road environment will be the toughest for Rich Rodriguez and Co.? Here's all six road venues ranked.
No. 6: at UCF (Oct. 18)
Wait, what?!? Not Ohio? I'll explain in a second. As for UCF, it's year one of a rebuild, and all of the hype surrounding the return of Scott Frost will wear off by mid-October, and the "Bounce House" won't be a hopping place. There's a good chance UCF enters this matchup 1-5 or 2-4, so yeah, this isn't going to be a very daunting trip to Orlando, especially if it's a noon kick.
No. 5: at Ohio (Sept. 6)
Okay, now the explanation. Athens knows how to party, and it's not every year that they get to host a Power Four program, particularly one that's right across the border. Yes, there will be a strong contingent of Mountaineer fans on hand, but this has a look-ahead feel to it with the Backyard Brawl waiting on deck. The Bobcats have a new head coach in place after Tim Albin left for Charlotte, but their starting QB returns, and this is their shot at a "signature" win. If WVU thinks they're in for a cakewalk, it could lead to a disappointing result.
No. 4: at Houston (Nov. 1)
If I'm being completely honest here, I nearly put the Ohio game in this spot. Houston rarely draws big crowds, but you also have to take into account that on paper, this should be a much more difficult opponent. The Cougars will likely reside at the bottom of the Big 12 in 2025, but they should be competitive in year two under Willie Fritz.
No. 3: at Kansas (Sept. 20)
After spending all of last season playing at Arrowhead, the Jayhawks will return to their newly renovated stadium with some expectations. The days of seeing 3,000 fans in the stands are a thing of the past. Lance Leipold has this program back to being relevant, and the student body is fully bought in. It's not The Phog, but it can be a sneaky tough environment when it's jam-packed. With this being early in the season and being KU's Big 12 opener, you can expect a pretty raucous crowd.
No. 2: at BYU (Oct. 3)
Playing in Provo is never easy, and the Big 12 did West Virginia no favors by putting this one on Friday night. The BYU faithful fills LaVell Edwards Stadium routinely and averaged a 99.02% capacity in 2024. In their six home games last season, they went 5-1 and won games convincingly, winning by an average of 18.8 points per game.
No. 1: at Arizona State (Nov. 15)
Arizona State has one of the most underrated environments in all of college football. When the Sun Devils are playing well, that place can get super loud, as proven last season. With Arizona State likely in the Big 12 title hunt once again, Mountain America Stadium should be rocking. I wouldn't be shocked in the slightest if WVU were double-digit underdogs for this one.
