Everything Rich Rodriguez Said Following the Blowout Loss to Kansas
Big 12 play opened up on a sour note for Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers, dropping to Kansas 41-10.
Here's everything Coach Rodriguez had to say in his postgame press conference.
Opening statement
“Not good. Nothing was good. Coaching, not good. Playing, not good. I thought it was an okay week of practice, but evidently not good enough. A lot to work on. Injuries are unfortunate, but they’re going to happen. Seems to be hitting in bunches, but that ain’t the reason we lost.”
Tye Edwards not playing
“I thought he was going to go. He went on the trip, but couldn’t go and so that’s unfortunate.”
Sticking with the run game
“We’ve got to try and manufacture some run stuff, and if you throw it, you have to be really on the mark throwing it. Precise with your passing game, your protection, your routes, your decisions, and we weren’t precise in any of the categories there.”
Adjusting the run game without Edwards
“When we’re able to run the ball, everything’s a lot easier. But it is what it is. We’ve got to manufacture it some way. We did a little bit at the end of the game with the quarterback run stuff, but we got to see who’s healthy. Gee whiz, it’s crazy. It’s just one of those years.”
Thoughts on the defense
“I thought the defense played really hard the first half, gave up one or two big plays. Most disappointing thing was the kickoff return. I don’t know if I’ve had two in my whole career and here we go, open up the second half when you try to get some momentum, you give up a kick return? I mean, that’s no excuse for that. We should’ve, could’ve done a lot of stuff. We got to coach them better and try to find out what we can do to be better on special teams because it wasn’t good today.”
If the team played hard
“I don’t know. I think to some degree, maybe. I’ll watch the film. I’ll be really disappointed if anybody was loafing. We weren’t overly physical at times. We missed more tackles than in any of the other games, especially in the second half.”
Playing Jaylen Henderson and Khalil Wilkins in the second half
“Did a little bit of quarterback run stuff. It gives you a little bit different dimension. I thought Jaylen ran hard, and Khalil’s a fast guy, so we wanted to get him some reps as well. We’ll figure out what we’re going to do going forward.”
Mood of the team
“There’s nobody that’s happy in that locker room. I know this is a process. We’re going to get better and better as we go along, if we can stay healthy. Like I told the team, I don’t know if we gave as much effort during the week as we did before, and we’ve got to make sure that happens because we’re playing a better team this weekend in Utah, so we’re going to have to have a better week of preparation.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Mountaineer Postgame Show: Kansas 41, West Virginia 10
Stock Up, Stock (Mostly) Down: Several Players Trending in the Wrong Direction
Brutal Takeaways From WVU's Loss to Kansas That Expose Deeper Problems
WVU Won the Last Brawl and Rich Rod Warns Pitt It Only Gets Harder From Here
Karma is Real, and Pitt's Downward Spiral All Started After a Tweet Trolling WVU