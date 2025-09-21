Stock Up, Stock (Mostly) Down: Several Players Trending in the Wrong Direction
Alright, another game is in the books as West Virginia was pounded by Kansas, 41-10. As we do after each and every game, it's time to take a look at the WVSE — the West Virginia Stock Exchange.
Here's who increased their stock, and who didn't.
Stock up: QB Jaylen Henderson
It was a small glimpse, but Henderson conducted the most productive offensive drive of the night for the Mountaineers, rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown on his first series. After that, the spark flamed out, but it could be enough to warrant more playing time moving forward.
Stock up: WR Jeff Weimer
Weimer made a couple of nice grabs and could have had a third if the ball hadn't been thrown high (the one he was smacked on). He's going to have to be more involved moving forward with Jaden Bray out for the year and Preston Fox banged up.
Stock down: RB Clay Ash
Ash has a cool story being a former walk-on and all, but the fact that he's the main option beyond Tye Edwards is very concerning. Through three games, he's totaled 78 yards on 28 carries. Folks, that's 2.7 yards per tote. That's not going to get the job done. No speed, no burst equals no big plays.
Stock down: RG Kimo Makane'ole
Coming into the game, Makane'ole was the lowest graded offensive lineman on WVU's roster, and he didn't do much to help his case tonight. We're not going to pretend to know the assignments he has on every given play, but there were multiple times where he looked lost on an island or didn't even get a hand on someone.
Stock down: RT Ty'Kieast Crawford
Much like Makane'ole, Crawford whiffed on defenders a couple of times or just saw guys run right by him. Xavier Bausley has been out with an injury, but was removed from the injury report just ahead of the game, signaling that he was available. It might get to a point where Bausley needs to be rotated in.
Stock down: Rush defense
Entering this game, WVU had one of the best run defenses in the country. Tonight, they failed to get much push and missed a TON of tackles, leading to 242 yards on the ground by Kansas.
