Ex-WVU Cornerback is Selling His Duke's Mayo Bowl Ring for $1,500 on Facebook
The West Virginia Mountaineers only won two bowl games during the Neal Brown experiment in Morgantown. One of those bowl game victories came when the Mountaineers defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 30-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It was a brief moment where WVU faithful started to get some hope about the direction of the program. Brown wanted fans to Trust The Climb but ultimately that trust was futile. Former WVU cornerback Jacolby Spells was one of many players from the Brown era who left WVU after the 2024 season.
Now, Spells is looking to cash in on a ring he received from the Mayo Bowl, listing it on Facebook Marketplace initially for $3,500. The price has since been slashed to $1,500, and in the details of the post, he claims to have only worn it once.
Spells elected to bounce out of town via the transfer portal. When he announced his decision to leave the program on his social media, he had fans wishing him the best.
"I would like to thank West Virginia for the opportunity to be a part of the program, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal."
Spells listed some more details about the ring in his post. The ring is a size 11, and he claims it has only been worn one time. It appears the location of the ring is currently in Morgantown, WV. While many WVU fans will hold different opinions about the choice to sell a ring. It does present a very rare chance for Mountaineer fans to get their hands on such a rare item.
Of course, not many WVU fans are still thinking about the Duke's Mayo Bowl win. That season was above average, but it didn't really set the team up for the success the following season, many had hoped for. Now, under Rodriguez, the hope is that the Mountaineers can start winning more meaningful games than just the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
