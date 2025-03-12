Flipped! West Virginia Loses Major Piece of its 2025 Signing Class
Tuesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers lost a key piece of their 2025 signing class as offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan was granted a release from his national letter of intent and signed with North Carolina.
Coming out of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland, Buchanan picked West Virginia over offers from Boston College, Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, USF, Virginia Tech, and several others.
After WVU made the decision to part ways with Neal Brown, Buchanan kept his commitment to WVU while opening up his recruitment prior to signing day in December. The old recruiting staff (Trey Neyer and Co.) did a great job of keeping the majority of the 2025 class together heading into signing day without a head coach in place.
Buchanan (6'9", 330 lbs) was widely considered to be one of WVU's top prospects and had multi-year starting potential.
