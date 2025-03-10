Mountaineers Now

Sencire Harris Selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris was selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive team by the league’s coaches Monday afternoon.

The sophomore averaged 1.6 steals per game, including a career-high four steals twice against Cincinnati and Arizona State. He also averaged 5.9 points, 1.5 assists and 4.3 assists per game.

2024-25 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Player of the Year

JT Toppin - Texas Tech

Defensive Player of the Year

Joseph Tugler - Houston

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

LJ Cryer - Houston

Freshman of the Year

VJ Edgecombe - Baylor

Newcomer of the Year

JT Toppin - Texas Tech

Sixth Man Award

Curtis Jones - Iowa State

Most Improved

Richie Saunders - BYU

Coach of the Year

Kelvin Sampson - Houston

All-Big 12 First Team

Caleb Love - Arizona

Norchad Omier - Baylor

Richie Saunders - BYU

LJ Cryer - Houston

J'Wan Roberts - Houston

Curtis Jones - Iowa State

Hunter Dickinson - Kansas

JT Toppin - Texas Tech*

Darrion Williams - Texas Tech

Javon Small - West Virginia

All-Big 12 Second Team

VJ Edgecombe - Baylor

Keyshawn Hall - UCF

Milos Uzan - Houston

Joshua Jefferson - Iowa State

Chance McMillian - Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Third Team

Joseph Tugler - Houston

Zeke Mayo - Kansas

Coleman Hawkins - Kansas State

Keshon Gilbert - Iowa State

Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State

Honorable Mention: Arizona: Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar; Baylor: Robert Wright; BYU: Egor Demin; UCF: Darius Johnson; Cincinnati: Jizzle James; Colorado: Julian Hammond III; Houston: Emanuel Sharp; Kansas: Dajuan Harris Jr.; Kansas State: David N'Guessan; Oklahoma State: Bryce Thompson; TCU: Noah Reynolds, Ernest Udeh Jr.; Utah: Gabe Madsen

All-Defensive Team

Jayden Quaintance - Arizona State

J'Wan Roberts - Houston

Joseph Tugler - Houston

Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State

Sencire Harris - West Virginia

All-Freshman Team

Jayden Quaintance - Arizona State

VJ Edgecombe - Baylor

Robert Wright - Baylor

Egor Demin - BYU

Christian Anderson - Texas Tech

All-Newcomer Team

Norchad Omier - Baylor

Keyshawn Hall - UCF

Joshua Jefferson - Iowa State

Zeke Mayo - Kansas

JT Toppin - Texas Tech

